People are always looking for ways to save money, particularly on their monthly bills.

When it comes to energy costs, EnergySage spoke to several experts, and one thing became clear.

"News flash: We already have the answer," EnergySage said.

That relies largely on more widespread adoption of solar energy, those experts told EnergySage. As rooftop solar panels are more common, other options become available, such as expanded use of battery storage and virtual power plants.

As a leading, independent source for all things solar, EnergySage knows a thing or two about how to make that happen. Along with its objective information and advice, EnergySage also offers free tools that allow homeowners to quickly compare quotes from solar panel installers.

First, solar provides clean energy, free of the harmful carbon pollution caused by dirty sources like coal and gas. Roughly three-quarters of the United States' human-caused greenhouse gas pollution comes from burning fossil fuels for energy, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Renewable sources, like solar, can also be paired with battery storage to provide more stability. When the sun is shining, solar panels often create more energy than is needed for that moment. Battery units allow for that energy to be stored and used whenever it's needed.

Batteries are also key to virtual power plants, where utilities pay customers to use some of their excess stored energy. This allows customers to save even more on their energy costs while also giving utilities the ability to provide clean, low-cost energy to all their customers when the grid is stressed or down.

Using residential solar also keeps power local, which solves another problem. Studies have shown that about 6% of power is lost as electricity travels from power plants to homes. The closer our energy sources are, the more efficient our energy use is.

All of this results in lower monthly energy costs. By using EnergySage's tools, users can also see considerable savings on installation costs.

The company estimates that using its quote-comparison tool, people can save up to $10,000 on installation costs. By using EnergySage's mapping tool, users can see the average cost of a home solar panel system, along with any available incentives, for their state.

But anyone who wants to realize those savings may want to act quickly. Among the cuts being considered in Congress' budget negotiations is the Investment Tax Credit, which allows homeowners to deduct 30% of solar installation costs from their federal taxes — a savings of about $7,200 on a $24,000 installation.

