Meta, Google ordered to pay $3M to 20-year-old woman in landmark social media addiction case

"We believe … these companies chose profits over children."

A jury decided that social media company Meta and video streaming service YouTube harmed a 20-year-old user with addictive design features that led to her mental health distress.

What's happening?

According to The New York Times, the case was brought by a now-20-year-old woman, identified as K.G.M., who accused Meta and Google of designing their platforms with addictive features such as infinite scroll and algorithmic recommendations.

K.G.M., who began using social media at age 6, said it led to personal issues like body dysmorphia.

This case argued that social media companies created products as addictive as gambling and cigarettes and claimed they led to K.G.M.'s anxiety and depression.

The jury determined Wednesday that Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, must pay her $4.2 million, and YouTube, owned by Google, must pay $1.8 million.

Joseph VanZandt, a lawyer for K.G.M., said: "This is the first time in history a jury has heard testimony by executives and seen internal documents that we believe prove these companies chose profits over children."

Why is the bellwether case important?

This was a landmark decision that has the potential to open up social media companies to more lawsuits over users' well-being, validating a relatively new legal theory that social media platforms can cause personal injury.

Officials both in the U.S. and around the world are exploring the negative impacts of social media on mental health and questioning whether platforms like Meta are adequately protecting younger generations.

In 2024, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Hurthy released an op-ed calling for warning labels on social media platforms acknowledging the addictiveness of these apps and sites.

Australia became the first country late last year to ban social media for anyone under 16 years old.

Other countries, such as Spain, Malaysia, France, and Denmark, are following suit with plans to ban children's and teens' access to social media sites.

Still, social media executives are defending their platforms. In this trial, the head of Instagram argued that seemingly excessive use of the platform did not equate to an addiction.

This verdict could lead to changes that promote healthier digital environments, recognizing mental health's connection to physical well-being.

What's being done about the addictiveness and mental health repercussions of social media?

The fatigue of digital addictions, cyberbullying, and mental health issues has driven many social media users to "digital detoxes," physical media, and signing off from social media for good.

This case is just the beginning of potential legal challenges for Meta and other social media sites. It serves as a bellwether for thousands of similar lawsuits consolidated in California state courts.

Legal experts warn there is a long road ahead, but victories could force these companies to reconsider how they engage users.

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