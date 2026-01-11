Utility company sparks outrage with actions after US natural disaster: 'I find it infuriating'

"You can express your frustration with this to the commission directly."

Last January, devastating wildfires raged across Los Angeles, destroying more than 18,000 structures. Inside Climate News reported that those fires were 35% more likely to occur because of climate change, as the world's rising temperature due to pollution creates drought conditions that lead to wildfires.

To reduce those risks in the future, many LA residents want to switch to electric instead of gas when they rebuild their homes — but utility provider SoCalGas is standing in the way.

What's happening?

SoCalGas is offering thousands of dollars in incentives to residents to rebuild using gas instead of electricity for their appliances. Those rebates are being paid for through the California Public Utilities Commission, meaning the funds ultimately come from state ratepayers.

While this is technically allowed under the rules of the program that SoCalGas is using, it seems to fly in the face of the efficiency that is the supposed point.

"The rules are definitely broken," said Matt Vespa, senior attorney at Earthjustice, per Inside Climate News. "This should not be allowed. I find it infuriating that they're allowing the continued use of efficiency funds for this. This jeopardizes public health, safety, and our climate goals. Rebuilding is this really great opportunity to build back better and all-electric. And the commission is actively undermining that."

Why is the use of gas in rebuilt buildings important?

The massive scale of construction in Los Angeles at this time is an opportunity. If the community leaned toward electricity and investment in clean energy, it could make a noticeable dent in local air pollution, improving air quality for the whole community and reducing the air pollution that leads to natural disasters in the first place. On the other hand, if the community is guided toward installing gas, it will be locked into that dirty energy source for decades.

What can I do to help change these rules?

Vespa encouraged the public to reach out to the CPUC directly with concerns.

"You can express your frustration with this to the commission directly," he said, per Inside Climate News. "The commission does respond to public pressure and attention on issues. And unfortunately, there hasn't been as much attention on this as there should be."

"It's been sidelined for a long time," he added. "And I think they need to know that people care about this."

