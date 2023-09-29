Home-flipping HGTV stars launch new venture to help homeowners save money on their bills: ‘Many homeowners receive poor advice’

The company’s services are currently available in four states.

While installing solar panels is appealing to many homeowners who want to cut back on utility costs, it can be a daunting task. HGTV stars Heather and Tarek El Moussa have launched a solar energy company to streamline this complicated process.

Heather and Tarek rose to fame in their roles in real estate shows like “Selling Sunset” and “The Flipping El Moussas,” but now the home experts are focusing their talents on making solar energy more accessible.

They launched Soar Energy after observing costly solar panel installations unsuitable for customers’ needs. Soar Energy aims to help homeowners switch to solar energy and make informed decisions about energy consumption.

Soar Energy has joined forces with Better Earth, a solar sales and installation company, to help homeowners install cost-effective solar panels.

Its services are currently available in four states: Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas. Soar will create a personalized AI model of a customer’s home to pinpoint optimal locations for solar panels.

The company provides custom solar solutions based on a household’s lifestyle, tax situation, and home plans.

Soar Energy will help more homeowners transition to solar, helping them save money on utility bills and benefit the environment.

While the electrical grid struggles under high demand and increased natural disasters like extreme heat, solar energy is more important than ever. Over the years, solar systems have become more affordable, dropping by 70%.

Investing in solar panels can help you save 30-50% on your electric bill. And with a 30% federal tax credit for initial installation costs, you can save even more.

Alternative energy sources like coal and gas produce polluting gases that contribute to rising temperatures. However, solar energy is a renewable power source that does not create any pollution. Solar panels are powered by the sun, meaning we have an infinite supply of energy when using them.

Adding solar panels to your home is a wise decision for both your wallet and the environment, and Heather and Tarek are ready to help make the process as seamless as possible.

Heather and Tarek’s venture into solar energy has set a new standard for the industry. Soar Energy is certified by Pearl, a third-party certification program that endorses top businesses that promote energy efficiency.

Just 5% of solar companies meet Pearl’s high standard, which makes this an impressive feat for Soar Energy.

“Many homeowners receive poor advice regarding the size of the system, the best financing options, and the type of equipment to use,” Heather told Realtor.com. “We founded our company with the goal of providing a better experience.”

