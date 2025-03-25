Experts sound alarms over dark truth behind vital ingredient in everything from Coca-Cola to M&M's: 'There's no real authority'

Conflict in Sudan is affecting worldwide supplies of an ingredient found in a surprising range of products: gum arabic, Reuters reported.

What's happening?

Gum arabic, harvested from acacia trees, is used to mix, thicken, and stabilize ingredients. It's found in pet food, lipstick, and everyday foods including M&M's and Coca-Cola.

About 80% of the global supply of gum arabic is produced in Sudan.

For almost two years, the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces has been at war with the Sudanese army. Late last year, it took control of Kordofan and Darfur, the main regions where gum arabic is produced.

The RSF claims to be protecting the gum arabic trade, Reuters revealed. However, at least some traders have fled the country or had their products seized.

Gum arabic is turning up for sale in markets outside Sudan without the certifications that would ensure its conflict-free origins and at much cheaper prices than usual. It appears that this gum arabic has been smuggled out of the country, likely with RSF cooperation and with the RSF charging for the privilege.

"Today, the gum in Sudan, I would say all of it is smuggled, because there's no real authority in the country," Herve Canevet, global marketing specialist at ingredient supplier Eco Agri, told Reuters.

Why is gum arabic smuggling important?

As with many other ingredients, companies have made efforts in recent years to ensure their gum arabic is conflict-free, meaning it doesn't help fund violence in areas of war. Many buyers have ethical concerns about their money being used in these conflicts. If a country that is the source of this vital ingredient is at war, it can impact the ability of Coca-Cola and others to manufacture their products as usual — unless they accept smuggled ingredients.

More broadly, this issue highlights an ongoing problem with global supply chains. When the world needs a material that comes from a small number of places — such as gum arabic or lithium — that supply is at risk from all kinds of events, including wars, disasters, and the rising global temperature. The effects can be far-reaching and dramatic.

What's being done about the gum arabic supply?

Some companies, such as Nexira, are taking steps to get their gum arabic from sources outside Sudan, Reuters reported. In the long term, other countries could expand their production.

Meanwhile, savvy buyers can choose to support conflict-free products.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.