Manufacturer under scrutiny after explosion exposes concerning history at plant: 'It's not a good feeling'

A report reveals an explosion in Louisiana that displaced residents and temporarily closed schools came after a series of issues at the facility, suggesting the lubricant manufacturing plant may have been able to do more to protect the public.

What's happening?

On Aug. 22, there was an explosion and fire at Smitty's Supply in Roseland. The Environmental Protection Agency confirmed in a statement posted to X that a damaged tank that overpressurized led to the blowout.

According to local CBS affiliate WWL, federal and state records show the facility had a history of mishaps or violations over the past six years.

For instance, in 2021, despite not admitting liability, Smitty's Supply agreed to pay a $250,000 fine after an oil spill from its plant contaminated a roadside ditch. Smitty's was also slapped with a $194,772 fine in 2019 after an EPA investigation.

Why is this important?

While the explosion caused no injuries, it damaged property and forced schools and businesses to close — disrupting lives, children's education, and the local economy, according to WDSU and the Louisiana Illuminator.

"Obviously, we lost a lot of business," Sam Paji, who runs a gas station and convenience store about two miles from Smitty's, told the Illuminator.

"It's not a good feeling to have to come back and clean all this up," Lena Thomas told WWL. "In my house, it's like I'm forever cleaning."

The event also led to environmental contamination. Residents told the Illuminator they saw oil from the explosion as far as 40 miles downstream.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, oil contains a mix of toxic compounds linked to heart damage, stunted growth, and immune system dysfunction. The agency cited the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill — the worst in U.S. history — as an event that helped expand our understanding of oil toxicity.

More than a decade later, many workers involved in Deepwater cleanup efforts have reported health problems they attribute to their exposure to these hazardous compounds.

What's being done about this?

The EPA said it is partnering with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Louisiana State Police, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, National Weather Service, Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, and Tangipahoa Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to get the situation under control.

While it noted soot sample data indicates "there is not an imminent threat to the community," it urged residents to report adverse health symptoms to their medical providers or the Louisiana Poison Center and advised them to avoid direct contact with explosion residue.

Meanwhile, residents have filed multiple lawsuits against Smitty's asking for damages "from exposure to potentially toxic chemicals and debris in the air, on the ground, and in the water," according to WWL.

