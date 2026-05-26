'Subscription creep' backlash grows as users say simple apps now come with endless fees

What used to be a quick download for a simple phone tool is now, for many users, just another recurring bill. A frustrated Reddit post is resonating with people who say app makers have turned basic digital services into expensive, data-hungry subscriptions.

In a post on r/Anticonsumption, one smartphone user summed up a growing complaint about the modern app economy: according to the Reddit post, many apps now make users go through lengthy questionnaires, give up personal information, and agree to weekly or annual fees before they've had a real chance to see if the app works for them.

The post struck a nerve, earning over 180 upvotes and dozens of comments from people who said they are exhausted by "subscription creep" — the steady expansion of monthly fees into nearly every part of daily life, including software tied to products consumers already bought.

The original poster contrasted today's app stores with the early smartphone era, saying in the Reddit post that apps were often free, ad-supported, or unlocked with a single payment. "When smartphones became available most apps were free … At most, subscriptions were optional and they were actually worth it."

Their frustration wasn't with paying developers fairly, but with being pushed toward recurring charges for features they believe should be included from the start.

They also pointed to another common concern: the Reddit user said some apps gather a lot of personal data even as important functions sit behind a paywall. In their view, the model feels less like paying for quality and more like being squeezed from every direction.

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While it may sound like a small annoyance, the issue matters for everyday consumers. Subscription-heavy apps can quietly drain budgets, and a few charges spread across apps can add up fast, especially when some are billed annually.

It can also help to review existing subscriptions regularly and cancel the ones you don't actually use. Many users don't realize how much they're spending until they see the total across a month or year.

Another option is seeking out privacy-focused or open-source alternatives, which are often more transparent about what data they collect and less likely to rely on aggressive upselling. Supporting developers who offer fair pricing can also help reward better practices.

As the poster put it, "I'm willing to pay for something that's useful but this is truly outrageous." They ended with a blunt summary that many readers seemed to share: "I hate how greedy companies have become."

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