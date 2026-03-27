NYC schools spark backlash with new hall passes that monitor kids' bathroom breaks

"It's taken micromanaging students to a whole other level."

The good ol' days of getting out of class to take a long, meandering stroll to the bathroom may be coming to an end. For many high school students, trips to the bathroom are becoming more regulated with the use of "smart" hall passes in New York City schools.

According to Gothamist, SmartPass is a digital system implemented in over 150 NYC public schools, allowing teachers to monitor students' bathroom usage. The system has been in use since the fall of 2025, and it has sparked controversy among students.

"It's taken micromanaging students to a whole other level," 18-year-old Shokhjakhon Samiev said. The high school senior noted that students now have to sign out on an iPad, which times their trips, instead of using traditional laminated hall passes.

The backlash online was pretty swift, with one X user posting, "They Palantir'd taking a real slow walk to and from the bathroom" in reference to the military intelligence tech company.

They Palantir'd taking a real slow walk to and from the bathroom 😪 https://t.co/Ur5DYbrjha — yc (@yc) March 24, 2026

A feature of SmartPass allows teachers and assistants to track any active pass, observing students' locations and duration. Marketed as a tool to prevent bathroom vaping and class disruption, the technology has met resistance from many students and parents concerned about digital surveillance.

However, the company's representatives state that the app has been thoroughly studied to ensure data security, positioning it as a convenience for administrators.

In a testimonial on the company's website, Derek Stampone, an assistant principal in Manhattan, noted the inefficiency of the old paper system and touted the app for providing full visibility into students' whereabouts, enabling better management of bathroom traffic.

"The reality was, our paper system was broken. Teachers were losing valuable time writing passes, and we had no real data on where students were or how long they were out. We needed something better," Stampone mentioned.

Concerns have been raised about the broader implications of such surveillance technology, prompting debates among policymakers, parents, and educators.

Johanna Miller from NYCLU stated that SmartPass risks turning students into products, with behaviors recorded long-term. "It's just creepy," Miller added.

Education department officials reassured that student privacy is taken seriously, with all approved tools meeting privacy and security standards.

People responding online shared Miller's sentiment.

One X user commented, "Its a horrendous period/time to be in the school system. National surveillance is the future."

Another said: "Get this invasive tech out of our schools! Our students deserve safe, surveillance-free learning environments!"

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