Thrift shopper shows off 'gorgeous' slow fashion look with deadstock fabric and upcycled bag

"10/10 outfit it's so fun and flirty."

An outfit-of-the-day post is creating buzz for more than the look itself. On TikTok, Katie P (@itskatieeep) shows how slow fashion is inventive, personal, and realistic for people trying to buy less and get more use out of the clothes they already wear.

What's happening?

Katie showcased a few standout pieces from her "fun and funky fit": a dress from J. Madison Atelier, a DIY necklace, and a feather bag from her own brand.

A big part of the appeal was how the clothing was made.

She said the dress was handmade from deadstock fabric — leftover material that gets reused instead of being wasted or left unused — and that she created the bag through upcycling.

"Slow fashion for the win," Katie wrote.

The clip racked up more than 4,000 likes as viewers engaged with the slow fashion trend.

"Wait obsessed," one commenter wrote.

"You look gorgeous!!" another said. "Giving Beach Barbie!!"

"10/10 outfit it's so fun and flirty," a third remarked.

Why does it matter?

Handmade and upcycled pieces often offer something fast fashion struggles to match: originality.

However, slow fashion can sometimes seem expensive, exclusive, or unrealistic. Katie shatters that notion with her unique sense of style including DIY and upcycled materials.

Buying fewer, better-loved items is also financially savvy because it helps people avoid trend-chasing and the repeated spending that typically comes with it.

You'll also be avoiding pitfalls associated with the fast fashion industry, from excessive waste to reported labor violations.

What can I do?

Katie pointed out that not every part of her outfit was slow fashion — namely, her shoes.

Avoiding that all-or-nothing mindset can help you begin appreciating what you already have in your closet as you begin breaking up with fast fashion and adding more sustainable and ethical items over time.

As one commenter put it, "Balance is OK QUEEN love it."

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