"That's the silliest business model of all time."

It's a pivotal moment for solar energy. Experts are concerned about whether there's enough money at stake for investors to propel the movement forward.

Plugged In host and senior researcher Kristina Zagame spoke to Bill McKibben, author and climate activist, about this issue. McKibben recently wrote a new book called Here Comes the Sun.

In the interview, shared on EnergySage's YouTube page, McKibben explained why solar work may be progressing faster in China than in the United States. He said that the Chinese are less constrained by investor capital.

EnergySage is a reputable, unbiased source of solar energy education and comparison shopping for quick, affordable installation estimates.

McKibben also cited a statement by Exxon CEO Darren Woods that the company would never invest in renewable energy because it doesn't provide enough returns for investors. Once solar panels are paid for and installed, the sun provides energy for free, and no one makes money.

"So, from the point of view of Exxon, that's the silliest business model of all time," McKibben said. "For the rest of us, it's the best possible news."

This perspective on solar energy is illuminating because it suggests a primary reason for the slow adoption of solar in the U.S.

Solar may not be overly enticing for American investors, but it is an affordable, sustainable power solution for homeowners. Many people have been using EnergySage's free services to save up to $10,000 on their solar purchases and installations.

EnergySage also offers a free mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar setup by state and details available incentives in your area.

To protect yourself from future power outages and boost your resiliency during extreme weather, you can also invest in battery storage to pair with solar panels. EnergySage also offers free tools to help you understand your battery options.

The remainder of the video interview with McKibben is worth watching to learn more about the costs of solar, what's slowing down installations, and whether solar makes financial sense for you and your situation.

One YouTube viewer who shared about their renewable energy home upgrades wrote in the comments that they "save over $3k/year and enjoy the quiet, clean power."

"Very easy to budget that flat cost on a retirement income," another person commented.

"It really is a great investment," someone else wrote. "I no longer have to rely on the power company. I can totally cut myself off from the grid."

