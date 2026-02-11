Governor doubles down on bold plan as energy costs soar: 'Every dollar makes a difference'

"[This] is what keeps the region in flux with energy prices."

The trickle-down effect, a common economic trope among politicians, has arrived in Rhode Island in the form of energy policy.

What's happening?

Federal regulation changes that favor oil, coal, and gas over renewable energy are impacting Rhode Island ratepayers, causing Gov. Dan McKee to propose rollbacks on cleaner energy goals.

A state-released fact sheet noted that Rhode Island lost $900 million in federal aid when electric vehicle tax breaks ended early. Offshore wind development roadblocks and the cancellation of solar incentives have killed tens of millions of dollars more.

Many of the rebates helped residents buy cleaner technology, such as heat pumps, solar panels, and EVs that reduce household energy use and provide for long-term savings.

McKee's moves, part of the nearly $15 billion state budget proposal, would push most of Rhode Island's goal for a 100% renewable energy transition 17 years down the road, from 2033 to 2050, according to News From The States. McKee said that stalling the progress will save residents $1 billion over five years, or about $15 a month per ratepayer.

But critics counter that it's compounding problems — committing to more reliance on gas and its escalating prices — and is a detriment to long-term energy security. What's more, burning nonrenewables for energy creates health problems at every stage of life.

"The longer we rely on natural gas, the longer we're stuck in a cycle of seeing bills spike, seeing ratepayers be confused and shocked and surprised, versus having more stability," Tina Munter, Rhode Island policy advocate for Green Energy Consumers Alliance, said, per News From The States.

Why is the news important?

McKee's rollbacks are seen by critics as a concession, giving credence to renewable energy opponents.

NFTS reported that Rhode Island's robust push for renewable energy had come with some initial expenses that hit ratepayers. But financial analysts from multiple firms and think tanks agree that solar and wind are the cheapest, fastest energy sources to develop.

Colorado-based RMI noted that gas prices are expected to double from 2024 through 2026, while renewable energy costs continue to fall. RMI reported that solar and wind provide stability and affordability where gas — a staple in Rhode Island — is seeing "volatility."

"Rhode Island's reliance on natural gas for heating and electricity is what keeps the region in flux with energy prices," Munter said, per NFTS.

In the meantime, surging electricity prices will continue to strain nonprofits and other agencies that support community members who can't pay their utility bills. Rhode Island Department of Human Services administrator Donna Rook told The Providence Journal that utilities are second only to rent as the largest burden for families.

"Every dollar makes a difference," she said.

What's being done to help?

Informed ratepayers can vote and lobby for policies that make sense for the pocketbook and the planet. Advocacy and voting for candidates that share your values make a difference.

Homeowners can also achieve energy independence with rooftop solar, regardless of government policy. The right advice from trusted partners can help you secure the best system at the right price, limiting or even eliminating your utility bill.

