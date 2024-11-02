Google grows its portfolio with new solar energy deals in the US: 'This agreement underscores our leadership'

"As we work to responsibly grow our infrastructure, we need to partner with companies like Swift Current who understand the nuances of the energy markets where we operate."

Google has just signed two new solar energy deals in the United States, according to an article published in Data Center Dynamics.

As the tech company transitions toward clean energy, Google announced its renewable energy deals in Illinois and Virginia. Swift Current, a solar farm based in Illinois, and Virginia-based renewable energy supplier Energix will be generating clean power for Google.

Google's deal with Swift Current aims to grow and support clean-energy infrastructure. The company invested in Swift Current's 800-megawatt Double Black Diamond Solar project located in southern Illinois. Swift Current says Double Black Diamond is expected to be the largest solar project east of the Mississippi River.

The agreement with Energix covers solar project development until 2030 with an option for future expansion, per Data Center Dynamics. As a result, Energix will supply Google with electricity and Renewable Energy Credits, certificates that prove one megawatt-hour of electricity is generated by a renewable energy source.

"This agreement underscores our leadership in the US renewable energy market, enabling us to leverage our unique expertise and resources for unparalleled growth and advancing Google towards its net zero and 24/7 carbon-free energy ambitions," CEO of the Energix Group Asa Levinger told Data Center Dynamics.

As major companies like Google continue to invest in clean energy projects, they help create a cleaner, more sustainable future for all. By investing in solar power, Google is helping to bring renewable energy to communities across the U.S.

Switching to clean energy, such as solar or wind power, will lower your utility bills, saving you money down the road.

Households and commercial operations that transition toward clean power can significantly reduce their environmental footprint. Unlike non-renewable energy, clean power does not put harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

"As we work to responsibly grow our infrastructure, we need to partner with companies like Swift Current who understand the nuances of the energy markets where we operate and can help unlock new clean energy at a rate that matches the pace and scale of demand growth on electric grids today," global head of data center energy at Google Amanda Peterson Corio told Data Center Dynamics.

