US ski areas grapple with major crisis ahead of winter season: 'A little concerned'

Ski areas in New Hampshire are confident they'll be ready to open this winter despite an ongoing drought in the region.

What's happening?

According to WMUR, ski areas in New Hampshire say they should be able to produce enough snow to open this winter, despite warm temperatures and an ongoing drought that has brought precious little precipitation to the region.

"We're quite confident in our water supply," said Cannon Mountain general manager Jace Wirth. "I think what we're hoping for are cold temps, drier air, and snow when possible."

The resorts were saved by a wet October and early November, which helped stabilize a depleted water supply in the region, allowing them to operate their snowmakers to prepare for the ski season.

"We were a little concerned back in September, but then it started raining in October, and we've had a pretty damp November thus far," said Alexa Bernotavicz, assistant director of ski operations at Bretton Woods.

"So our water supply at this time is good."

Why is New Hampshire's insufficient snow concerning?

For ski resorts like these, the winter months are essential to their local economies.

Apart from the resorts' employees, they also help generate income for local businesses and drive the economy significantly. If their openings are delayed or their seasons are cut short, the impact on the region can be catastrophic.

But beyond the economic impact of potential delays, the issues at these resorts speak to a bigger global issue: our warming planet.

As temperatures rise, weather patterns change significantly, exacerbating prolonged droughts, unseasonable heat waves, and massive storms that can lead to flooding and landslides.

What's being done about it?

While New Hampshire's resorts intend to open on time, ski towns around the country aren't taking the issue lying down.

Ski towns across the U.S. have joined the Mountain Towns 2030 movement to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

Reducing emissions will help fight our rising temperatures and stabilize our winters.

