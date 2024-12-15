Skechers receives major backlash over 2024 Vogue advertisement: 'The future is so ugly'

"Everyone just wants the cheapest/quickest option with no regard for quality."

A Skechers ad in the December issue of Vogue is under fire for its AI-generated artwork after a TikTok critique from Laura Palmer (@polishlaurapalmer) went viral.

Upon first glance, the ad appears to be a normal drawing of two fashionable women. "For one second, I was like, 'Oh, that's kind of cool,'" the TikToker said.

But her enthusiasm quickly turned to disgust as she examined the details. The ad, featuring an AI-generated image, shows a shoe off to the side while the rest of the visual falls apart under closer inspection. "I look at the drawing for two more seconds, and I am like, 'Oh, that's AI,'" she said.

The TikToker points out the ad's glaring flaws: blurry text, undefined faces, and a dress that appears to be disintegrating.

"I wish people who use AI for art understand that now I hate this," the creator said. "You actually didn't save any money because now I hate you. Now I don't want to ever buy a Skechers shoe again."

The ad's use of AI has struck a nerve with audiences increasingly wary of the technology's encroachment on creative fields. Many see it as a cost-cutting measure that undermines the value of human artistry.

As one commenter said, "It is so sad like I'm thinking of all the artists that could have designed something real." Another shared, "As someone in advertising, it's getting bad. Literally have fights explaining how bad AI is and everyone just wants the cheapest/quickest option with no regard for quality."

Skechers is not the first to be in the middle of an AI controversy. Several months ago, Michaels faced controversy for accidentally selling AI art, and Coca-Cola recently faced backlash for its AI-generated holiday commercials.

Beyond consumer distaste, AI raises environmental concerns for the amount of resources it needs to run. By 2027, the energy needed to run AI and the chips that support it could be equivalent to the consumption of a small country.

Skechers isn't alone in facing this critique, as AI-generated ads are becoming increasingly common. However, the stakes feel higher for a brand featured in Vogue, where audiences expect an elevated level of artistry and attention to detail. "The fact that they sent it to print with such noticeable AI errors is CRAZY," noted one commenter.

"AI Skechers ad in vogue … we've lost the plot," said another.

Yet another said, "The future is sooooo ugly."

