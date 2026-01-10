Sustainably constructing nuclear power plants is as easy as Sizewell A, B, and C — but it's not because of the alphabetical facility designations.

Rather, it's due to the more than 16,500 tons of decommissioned Sizewell site A's concrete remains that are being reused at site C, according to a news release from the United Kingdom station operator.

If successful, it could be a replicable process for nuclear plant changeovers that limits air pollution and waste while ensuring an electricity source for decades.

The project has multiple pollution-reducing benefits.

"By reusing this [concrete], we're reducing the number of trucks transporting aggregate through East Suffolk, while further reaffirming our commitment of minimizing our environmental impact during construction," Sizewell C delivery director Damian Leydon said in a news release. "This is great news all round."

The American Cancer Society reported that exhaust, especially diesel soot from heavy machinery, can increase risks for lung cancer and other health problems.

Meanwhile, concrete production is widely reported to generate up to 8% of global air pollution. Therefore, cutting back on transportation and cement-making has notable environmental benefits.

"This innovative approach has prevented [30.8 tons] of carbon dioxide emissions by diverting waste from [the] landfill, completing the circular economy for this material," senior project manager Wendy Heath said. "This marks a first-of-its-kind achievement for Nuclear Restoration Services."

Once online, site C will join site B as an energy producer. It will make electricity for more than 60 years, create more than 70,000 jobs, power six million homes, and prevent nearly 10 million tons of air pollution annually. It will also be an economic boon worth billions of dollars, the operator reported.

But the perks don't come without concerns. Radioactive waste, meltdown risks, and the potential for nuclear technology to be used for weapons are among the associated fears cited by Earth.org and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

However, don't think of Springfield's nuclear plant in The Simpsons when picturing the nuclear waste. Rather, it comes in the form of solid ceramic pellets, not barrels of ooze, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

It's still extremely hazardous, though, and radioactive repercussions from rare reactor accidents can last for lifetimes.

Regardless, nuclear energy seems poised for continued investment. Small modular reactors and other innovations have substantial backing as suppliers search for abundant electricity to meet growing data center power demand.

Sizewell's project is well underway with what's being billed as a smarter construction method.

"It's vital that every effort be made to minimize the impact of construction on the environment and local community," Tom Daly, East Suffolk council cabinet member for energy and climate change, said in the release.

In the meantime, solar remains one of the cheapest, fastest electricity sources to bring online, New York financial advisory firm Lazard reported.

What's more, it doesn't produce radioactive waste or air pollution while at work. When used at home, solar delivers power independence by safeguarding you from rising energy prices.

The Cool Down's Solar Explorer is a trusted guide that provides curated competitive quotes, installer recommendations, and more information to get you started.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.