Six Flags is rolling out a fantastic new tool to keep save parkgoers from returning to hot cars: ‘This is the future’

Construction is expected to start later this summer.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in California is embracing renewable energy and plans to turn its 30-acre parking lot into a solar farm.

This according to Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus), a writer and podcaster who has nearly 233,000 followers on Twitter.

“The solar panels will generate enough power to offset 100% of the park’s energy usage and power all 20 roller coasters,” Jacobus wrote.

— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) June 27, 2023

According to Jacobus’ tweet, construction of the solar farm is expected to start later this summer and should be ready by the end of this year or early 2024.

It will be “California’s largest solar energy project and the world’s largest renewable energy site built by a for-profit organization, producing 20.8 million kilowatt hours of energy annually,” the commentator wrote.

This would be a big step in the right direction since electricity production for powering buildings and industry releases the most planet-warming gases among all industrial processes.

Traditional energy production requires the burning of oil and gas, which contributes more than 75% of all the pollution that is heating the globe.

Today, renewable energy is the cheapest option for powering our factories and homes in most parts of the planet. The cost of electricity from solar power fell by 85% between 2010 and 2020 and could end up providing 65% of the world’s total electricity supply by 2030.

This will be the roller coaster park’s biggest step toward environmental sustainability since it was built in 1971.

Another benefit to the project, on top of significantly reducing the park’s environmental footprint, is that it will provide shade for the hundreds of vehicles that use the parking lot on a daily basis.

This is especially important as the planet continues to warm, with California as no exception.

Commenters had plenty to say.

“This is the future,” one person wrote. “All large and small lots will be covered in panels. I’d rather that solar energy become electricity than ruin my dash.”

“This isn’t far from me,” another added. “Tons of industrial parks and large shopping centers nearby too. There are lots of big open parking lots where this could be done as well. Great stuff.”

