Award-winning company announces innovative way customers will soon enjoy their products: 'We're crafting a better future'

Sipping Streams Tea, an international award-winning tea company and educator, is set to change its packaging to be compostable and eco-friendly beginning in April 2025. This initiative excludes honey bottles and sticks which will continue to be plastic.

By making this switch, Sipping Streams Tea will live out its value as a sustainable company. Tea canisters will no longer be tin or plastic and will have bamboo lids that can be reused on mason jars, saving consumers money with items that can be repurposed.

This packaging innovation will stifle gas pollution from dirty energy sources, which contribute to the warming of the planet. The methods used to make plastic are harmful to the environment as well as to the health of all people on this planet.

Of course, one small business changing its packaging to better benefit the planet and consumers will not save the planet on its own. The combination of corporate and individual involvement in sustainability is ultimately what will make a change, and Sipping Streams Tea is doing its part.

"At its core," the Conservation Law Foundation explained, "plastic is dirty, polluting fossil fuels."

Digging up dirty energy sources causes a wide array of hazardous happenings like natural disasters that disrupt the ecosystem and people. When extraction companies dump materials like rock and soil that they dig up, chemicals released in the air can be cancerous.

Plant workers and citizens in surrounding communities are at risk of sickness or even death from gas leaks or explosions in chemical plants. Millions of people across the United States are at risk of injury for just living near chemical plants that store hazardous chemicals like those used in the production of plastic.

Microplastics, too, are a health concern for consumers. These small plastic particles, less than 5 millimeters in size, are a health hazard to our oceans, atmospheres, and bodies.

Because microplastics cannot be broken down in the digestive system, they are passed along nature's food chain, where they make their way to humans. By cutting down on the use of plastic as Sipping Streams Tea is, consumers can slow the dispersion of microplastics, which ultimately weaken immune systems, increase inflammation and oxidative stress, and damage vital organs in the human body.

Sipping Streams Tea founder Jenny Tse said in a press release: "Our new compostable packaging protects the environment ... With these upgrades, we're not just crafting tea; we're crafting a better future, one cup at a time."

