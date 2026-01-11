Shocking video shows yacht with passengers sinking moments after launch: 'What a waste of resources'

A video of a luxury yacht sinking just moments after launch is drawing reactions online — not just for the shock factor but also for what many viewers see as a glaring symbol of waste.

The clip (click here if the embedded video doesn't appear), published by The Daily Mail and shared to Reddit, shows a brand-new yacht being slipped into the water for what should have been a celebratory launch. Instead, the vessel soon tips on its side and begins to sink. While it's not clear how many passengers were on board, at least one person jumps from the bow into the water to escape.

Beyond the spectacle, commenters focused on the environmental and material cost of the incident. Large yachts require enormous amounts of steel and other construction materials, fuel, and electrical components — plus specialized labor — to be built. Even before a single voyage, their construction carries a sizable carbon footprint. And, in this case, it seems all of it was a waste.

Beyond the production waste, superyachts are also resource-intensive. Consider the Breakthrough — though it's built with sustainable features such as a hydrogen-powered engine, it still guzzles diesel fuel. Some superyachts emit more carbon pollution per year than certain countries — and that's all to cart around small groups of wealthy people and support staff. The lifestyle itself can be wasteful, too — this yacht had an unlimited budget, according to a crew member.

Superyachts also disturb the ocean environment and marine life with noise pollution, and they can dislodge seagrass beds when anchored. Plus, wastewater discharges add more pollution to their tab.

While an investigation into what caused the launch failure was not detailed in the post, viewers pointed to possible stability or ballast issues, noting that such accidents are often preventable with proper testing and oversight.

"What a waste of resources," one user wrote. Another agreed, adding, "That's true even if it didn't sink." A third sardonically chimed in, saying, "Rich people problems," and another person jokingly wondered, "Did an orca post this?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.