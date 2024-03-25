UN report raises concerns about urgent threat to capital of vital region: 'Tragic, worrying, and alarming'

To avert this looming disaster, concerted efforts must be made to enforce existing laws and policies aimed at safeguarding natural habitats.

In a concerning development, the United Nations reported Sierra Leone's cherished national park, vital for supplying clean water to the capital city of Freetown, is facing an imminent threat. Human activities such as land grabbing, charcoal burning, quarrying, and marijuana cultivation are rapidly depleting the park's forest cover, putting its ecosystem in peril.

What's happening?

Since 2016, Sierra Leone's national park has lost 26% of its forest cover, totaling 18,000 hectares or 180 square kilometers. This alarming trend, highlighted by the latest analysis from the United Nations World Food Program, poses severe risks to the environment and the inhabitants of Freetown.

The report emphasized that continued deforestation could lead to slope destabilization, water shortages, landslides, and floods, jeopardizing the city's main water sources. Sierra Leone's environment minister, Jiwoh Abdulai, has expressed deep concern about the issue.

"The issue of deforestation on the Western Area peninsula is tragic, worrying, and alarming," Abdulai said.

Despite efforts to enforce laws and policies, challenges persist, with rampant deforestation persisting because of illegal activities within the national park boundaries.

Why is deforestation concerning?

The park serves as a crucial watershed, supplying clean water to Freetown, the nation's capital. The deforestation is causing rain to drain off the hillsides rather than seep through roots into the soil and streams.

If left unchecked, the water shortages could become more acute. Water shortages can have a significant impact on public health, and it's a concern that's becoming more pronounced in various regions.

For instance, when groundwater sources are depleted, as they are in many parts of the United States, communities may face a drinking water crisis. This is not just about scarcity; when water levels drop, the concentration of harmful substances including arsenic can increase, posing a risk of serious health issues such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

Moreover, inadequate access to clean drinking water can lead to outbreaks of diseases. For example, in Malawi, cholera outbreaks have been linked to a lack of clean water, which is exacerbated by extreme weather events that are becoming more common with the changing climate. Cholera is a waterborne disease that can spread rapidly, especially when sanitation is compromised and access to safe water is limited.

What is being done about deforestation?

To avert this looming disaster, concerted efforts must be made to enforce existing laws and policies aimed at safeguarding natural habitats. Abdulai has pledged to introduce a new reforestation policy to counteract the loss of forest cover. Additionally, authorities are actively demolishing temporary structures erected within the park and stepping up monitoring efforts to safeguard its integrity.

Stories of successful conservation efforts offer hope for a brighter future. Projects such as the concrete fence built to protect parkland near Abidjan, Ivory Coast, showcase the potential of proactive measures in safeguarding vital ecosystems and securing a cleaner, safer future for all.

