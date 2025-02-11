  • Business Business

Italy introduces cutting-edge electric vehicle charging — here's how it works

"By combining cutting-edge technology and strong partnerships, we're helping to transform the transportation and logistics sectors for a more sustainable future."

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

Siemens eMobility collaborated with Autolinee Toscane to improve Italy's electric vehicle charging landscape.

As EV Magazine reported, the new initiative involves equipping charging stations with 100 and 150 kilowatt power outputs. This level of power can support a sustainable bus fleet as EV public transit expands in Italy.

This EV advancement incorporates sophisticated software to monitor the charging process, manage larger charger loads, and track vehicle performance. Electrifying 120 sites aims to improve planet-friendly public transportation and transform Italy's logistics sector.

Siemens eMobility's partnership with IPlanet delivers state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure, including user-friendly high-power charging points with QR codes, mobile apps, and accessibility features.

These advanced charging solutions offer hope that traditional fueling stations can transform into modern EV charging hubs. Next-generation EV service stations may incorporate battery energy storage systems, photovoltaic installations to generate sustainable energy and specialized capabilities for heavy-duty e-trucks.

EV advancements are significant because they set sustainable examples for other nations and cities to follow. Better charging infrastructure encourages more people to make their next car an EV and enjoy the planet- and cost-saving benefits.

Exciting advancements in EV charging technology are changing the way we use personal vehicles and public transit worldwide.

For example, researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory achieved wireless electric vehicle charging at 270 kilowatts. Meanwhile, an EV charging company, FLO, created ultra-fast chargers that can power cars in minutes.

There is also a big push to make EV charging more user-friendly and accessible so that everyone feels comfortable and confident driving EVs.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Siemens eMobility continues to be a major player in the future of EV infrastructure, with over 100,000 charging points and 800 completed projects in 60 countries.

"Projects like these support Siemens eMobility's mission to integrate sustainable mobility into everyday life," said Siemens eMobility CEO Markus Mildner. "By combining cutting-edge technology and strong partnerships, we're helping to transform the transportation and logistics sectors for a more sustainable future."

