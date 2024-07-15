Manufacturer releases revolutionary new EV charging technology: 'We look forward to making it more accessible'

The future of driving is electric, and it's coming fast.

Electric vehicles are taking over American roads, and a new generation of super-fast chargers is making it easier than ever to go electric.

FLO, an EV charging company, just announced that its game-changing Ultra DC fast chargers are rolling off the assembly line — and they're poised to revolutionize the clean driving experience, according to Electrek.

The first FLO Ultra chargers, produced at the company's Michigan factory, boast an impressive 320 kilowatts (kW) of power. That means they can juice up most EVs to 80% battery in a speedy 15 minutes. For folks on the go, this is a total game-changer.

FLO's innovative motorized cable system, called EZLift, makes charging a breeze. The system keeps cables off the ground and makes them feel lighter, so you can easily plug in no matter where your car's charging port is located, as Electrek detailed.

Plus, the chargers are designed to be up and running 98% of the time.

Convenient, lightning-fast charging is a huge win for drivers and the environment. As EV charging gets more accessible, going electric gets more attractive, and that's good news for our wallets and our planet.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation accounts for nearly a third of climate-disrupting pollution in the United States. When you switch to an EV, you can save thousands on gas while keeping harmful toxins out of our air. It's a total win-win.

The U.S. is quickly getting plugged in.

As detailed by Electrek, a new analysis by the Pew Research Center states that over 95% of Americans now live in a county with at least one public EV charging station. The analysis also shows that 64% of adults live within 2 miles of a public charger, and those who do are more likely to consider buying an EV.

Martine St-Onge, FLO's chief manufacturing operations officer, is excited to take advantage of this new statistic. "As we ramp up production, we look forward to making it more accessible to own and drive EVs by bringing our FLO Ultra charger to more locations across North America," St-Onge told Electrek.

Next-gen chargers like FLO's Ultra stations and Voltpost's modular charger are putting the pedal to the metal on America's clean transportation revolution. So, the next time you're in the market for a new ride, know that going electric is getting easier — and more enticing — every day.

