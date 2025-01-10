New report uncovers 'revolting' way some celebrities spent pandemic relief funds: 'It never crossed my mind'

For performing artists who depend on event revenue to earn a living, the COVID-19 pandemic spelled certain disaster — which is why a touring-specific relief program, the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, was quickly rolled out to make up for lost income.

Unfortunately, according to a new and detailed report from Business Insider, some of that money was instead sometimes awarded to ultra-wealthy pop stars and celebrities. Rapper Lil Wayne, for example, received an $8.9 million taxpayer-funded grant to stay at luxury hotels, buy designer clothes, and fly on private jets.

The Small Business Administration, which oversaw the grant program, stated that the funds must be used for "ordinary and necessary" expenses. Yet singer Chris Brown billed taxpayers $80,000 for his own birthday party, and DJ Marshmello used his entire $9.9 million grant to pay himself, with none of his funds going to his touring or event staff.

Senator Gary Peters blasted the use of Shuttered Venue grants by "super wealthy celebrities," calling it "an abuse of federal resources."

BI spoke with an anonymous music industry insider who had helped lobby to pass the legislation in order to support the industry and its crews. But, he explained, "It never crossed my mind that we should be trying to get this money for my artists."

Brandy Hotchner, the founder of a small acting school in Arizona, said she was "speechless" when she learned about the celebrity spending, especially considering that those grants deprived smaller organizations like hers of being awarded life-changing funds. "It's such a disappointment," she lamented.

The excessive spending habits of celebrities have already been cause for outrage, as their travels and purchases generate a disproportionate amount of pollution that affects everyone. It adds insult to injury that, in this case, taxpayers unwittingly funded the overconsumption themselves.

Four people who worked on the program spoke anonymously with BI.

"I was never so disappointed in my fellow man than in that program," one of them said. "The graft was unbelievable."

