Woman expresses unease about growing issue in the shopping sphere: 'It kind of makes me feel sick'

Do you ever feel overwhelmed by the number of options available when shopping in person or online?

This is exactly what TikToker Lifemusings (mylifemusings) expresses in this recent viral video comparing their love of shopping in previous decades to the experience now.

The TikToker describes a recent trip to Nordstrom Rack, a discount outlet of the larger Nordstrom brand, where the sheer number of items overflowing the racks and shelves led them to state: "I immediately want to turn around and walk out" and "it kind of makes me feel sick."

Apparently, many people in the comments relate to this testament, with one commentator saying, "I'm on a minimalist journey. Sick of 'stuff.'" Meanwhile, another wrote, "I hate shopping too ... I only like thrifting now."

This experience is likely common between casual and experienced shoppers, and it's no surprise to hear that up to 100 billion garments are produced by the fashion industry every year, according to data from The Roundup. Unfortunately, around 92 million tons of clothing end up in landfills every year.

As some commenters already pointed out, one alternative for shoppers is to turn to their local or online thrift stores rather than supporting stores and brands that engage in overproduction. The thrifting industry has been growing — ThredUp is projecting it to reach $350 billion by 2027 — and it provides consumers with a way to keep produced items in circulation and out of landfills longer.

In the original post, the TikTok creator described a visit to Ulta and shared that they grew up as "a teen in the '90s," and back then, for hair products you had "mousse, gel, and hairspray. That was it."

The TikToker, who also invented the fashion accessory the Bagnet, shares that they have always loved shopping, but "nothing seems special anymore."

One user's comment described this shift in mindset: "My friends and I used to go shopping for a fun girls' day. Haven't done that in a long time [because] shopping just feels like a chore now."

