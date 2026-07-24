California-led pressure prompts Shopify to pull vape listings worldwide, including legal markets

Shopify is forcing merchants around the world to remove vaping products from their online stores, including in countries where regulated adult sales remain legal.

The policy effectively turns a U.S.-driven enforcement battle into a global rule for businesses that depend on one of the world's largest e-commerce platforms.

What happened?

As detailed by Vaping360, Reuters said sellers received a June 24 notice stating that Shopify "no longer supports the sale" of ENDS, short for electronic nicotine delivery systems. The company gave merchants until July 8 to remove those listings or risk suspension or termination of their stores.

A spokesperson for California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the restriction is global rather than limited to U.S. sellers, Reuters reported.

Shopify acted after a bipartisan group of 25 attorneys general, led by California and the City of New York, spent months urging stronger enforcement. In a Nov. 24 letter, the coalition cited 29 websites hosted on the platform and called for a "comprehensive solution" aimed at illegal sellers.

Shopify's policy appears to sweep in both products lacking U.S. Food and Drug Administration marketing authorization and products that may be sold legally in other countries. It also covers the relatively small number of e-cigarettes the Food and Drug Administration currently allows to be marketed in the U.S.

Why does it matter?

Because Shopify says its platform is used by millions of businesses in roughly 175 countries, the policy will disrupt sellers far beyond the United States, including in places that regulate adult vape sales rather than banning them outright, Vaping360 reported.

Retailers in legal markets will now have to delist products that are lawful where they operate or move to another platform.

Vaping carries both public health and environmental consequences. Nicotine products can be especially harmful for young people, and youth vaping has been linked to addiction concerns and broader health risks.

Disposable vapes add another layer of harm. They generate single-use plastic waste, toxic e-waste, and improperly discarded lithium batteries that can spark fires and contaminate waste streams.

Even products with FDA authorization are not considered harmless. The agency itself says that marketing authorization does not mean a product is safe or "FDA-approved," according to Vaping360.

What's being done?

California officials have framed Shopify's action as part of a crackdown on illegal online nicotine sales. Reuters reported that Rob Bonta's office said the company had answered the coalition's demands.

The change may make vaping products harder to buy online, especially through smaller independent stores.

Merchants in countries where vape sales are legal may need to find alternative platforms that align with local law.

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