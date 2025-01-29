  • Business Business

Officials respond to another major incident at one of the world's largest oil refineries — why does it keep happening?

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Singapore's latest offshore oil leak at Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery marks the second spill in just three months, raising questions about safety protocols and cleanup practices, reported Marine Insight.

What happened?

On Dec. 27, Shell workers spotted oil seeping into the water near the company's largest Asian refinery. Several tons of refined oil products leaked through a cooling system into the surrounding sea.

Shell quickly shut down the affected unit and brought in emergency teams, who used booms and dispersants to contain the spill. Local agencies pitched in with boats, drones, and satellites to track the spread.

Why is this oil leak concerning?

This incident follows a similar October spill at the same location that dumped up to 40 tons of oil and water into the sea. Shell waited over seven hours to tell authorities about that leak. These back-to-back spills point to possible maintenance oversights at one of Asia's biggest oil processing centers.

When oil enters ocean water, it can harm marine life, damage coastal areas, and affect local communities. Oil doesn't just float on the surface — it can sink and spread underwater, making cleanup harder. Birds, fish, and other sea creatures can get trapped in the slick or become sick from eating contaminated food.

What's being done about these oil leaks?

Singapore's National Environment Agency ordered Shell to inspect all pipelines after October's spill. For this latest leak, Shell activated containment measures within hours. They placed protective booms around sensitive areas like Sisters' Islands Marine Park and Sentosa's beaches, though thankfully, no oil reached these spots.

The company says it's working with authorities to determine why these leaks keep happening. Singapore's environmental regulators are investigating both incidents and could take action if they find any safety rules were broken.

Better monitoring systems and stricter safety rules could help prevent future spills. Regular equipment checks, faster reporting requirements, and tougher penalties for delays in notifying authorities might also encourage companies to maintain their facilities more carefully.

