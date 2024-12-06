Concerns grow after oil giant Shell wins landmark case to continue controversial operations: 'It's a marathon, not a sprint'

A Dutch court recently overturned a previous ruling that would have required oil giant Shell to significantly slash its planet-heating pollution, BBC reported.

What's happening?

In 2021, a Dutch court ruled that Shell would be required to cut its carbon emissions by 45%, the news site explained. The case was backed by environmental group Friends of the Earth Netherlands and 17,000 Dutch citizens, who claimed the cuts were necessary in order to stay in line with the Paris climate accords. However, the ruling was recently reversed by the Hague court of appeals, which stated that it could not establish that the company had a "social standard of care" to reduce its emissions by 45% or any other amount.

Friends of the Earth plans to take the case to the country's Supreme Court, but a ruling could be years away.

"It's a marathon, not a sprint and the race isn't yet over," Donald Pols, director of Friends of the Earth Netherlands, told BBC.

Why is this case important?

Big oil is a major contributor to the overheating of our planet, as gas, oil, and coal account for more than 75% of all planet-warming pollution, according to the United Nations.

As our planet gets hotter, we face high-stakes consequences including more intense and frequent storms that can take lives and damage infrastructure, and more intense droughts that can stifle agricultural productivity. For instance, a recent report revealed that a record drought in New Jersey led to crop losses of up to 80% for the state's farmers, who are not as accustomed to dealing with prolonged periods of drought.

Scientists have even linked higher temperatures to worsening mental health. For instance, one study found that each 1.8-degree Fahrenheit temperature spike leads to a 5% increase in the risk of death in patients with psychosis, dementia, or substance use issues.

Plus, it's costly — the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated that in 2023 alone, climate-related disasters caused $92.9 billion in damage across the U.S.

What's being done about big oil's pollution?

Across the world, governments and citizens are trying to hold oil companies accountable for their pollution. For instance, Democrats in U.S. Congress recently introduced legislation that would make fossil fuel extractors and refiners pay for their pollution, with the money going into a special climate crisis fund. Plus, Vermont recently passed legislation requiring the largest big oil companies to pay for their share of climate costs.

You can help support this type of legal accountability by voting for pro-climate candidates. You can also vote with your money by donating to climate causes, investing in clean economy stocks, and upgrading to a green 401(k).

