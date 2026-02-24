Shopper calls out thrift store after making upsetting sighting in window: 'A noticeable increase'

A frustrated thrifter is sparking fresh outrage online after sharing a photo that many secondhand shoppers say captures a growing problem: thrift stores increasingly stocking — and even promoting — fast fashion.

In a post to Reddit's r/Anticonsumption, the shopper shared an image of a charity shop window featuring a bold purple sign that reads "SHEIN New Arrivals," leaving the poster dismayed that a place meant for reuse is highlighting one of the world's biggest ultra-fast-fashion brands.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Remember when you could get good quality second-hand clothes…yeah…," the post title read. In the caption, the shopper added that it's "so hard to get anything of quality nowadays."

The photo struck a nerve because thrifting has long been a go-to way to save money and keep clothing in circulation, but many shoppers say the experience is changing as cheaply made, short-lived items flood donation bins.

When racks are dominated by low-quality pieces (sometimes priced surprisingly high), it can feel like secondhand stores are becoming a last stop before the landfill — instead of a place to find durable staples.

For shoppers who feel stuck between wanting affordable clothing and wanting to avoid feeding the fast fashion cycle, there are still ways to push back, like buying less overall, choosing secondhand when possible, and focusing on longer-lasting materials and brands.

Commenters piled on with similar frustrations.

One wrote, "Literally don't even go thrifting anymore because people have turned it into a dumping ground for all their unwanted fast fashion."

One commenter said they'd basically stopped thrifting for years, but when they returned, the change was obvious.

"It's been maybe 3 years since I self banned," they wrote. "Even in that 3 years there has been a noticeable increase of fast fashion clothing, the type that makes Forever 21 look like high quality."

Others offered alternatives: checking smaller, community-run shops, trying clothing swaps, or using resale apps for specific items.

