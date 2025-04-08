Shopper stunned after spotting unsettling label on thrift store clothing: 'It's devastating'

As one of the leading causes of textile waste, fast fashion has quickly become a global concern that is impacting our landfills.

TikToker Taylor Janse (@taylor_sellsfl) shared a short clip that demonstrated just how quickly certain fashion trends can move.

In the post, the TikToker explains that while they were browsing through their local thrift store, they came across a Shein vest that appeared to have been discarded as quickly as it was purchased. "Prime example of overconsumption and microtrends," the TikToker says.

Before ending the clip, the TikToker offered up a quick piece of advice to anyone who may be searching for a wardrobe update. "So before you buy stuff or put things on your wishlist, ask yourself if you're really going to wear them" or "if you really need them."

Every year, 101 million tons of textile waste is thrown away, according to Earth.org. A large portion of that is the result of the fast-fashion industry. According to a report from the Center for Biological Diversity, "The fast-fashion industry is a significant contributor to the climate crisis, responsible for as much as 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions."

Due to the nature of fast fashion, seasonal clothing trends may encourage consumers to discard clothing in search of the latest items. In many cases, fast-fashion clothing can be made from synthetic material that may not support a long shelf life. However, that material may contain harmful chemicals that can be harmful to the environment.

In the comments section, the majority of users echoed the same sentiment as the original poster.

"People need to search up fast fashion dumping on Ghana beach shores," one commenter wrote. "It's devastating to the environment."

"This is such a first world complaint but fast fashion is ruining thrifting," argued a second user. "I am trying to swear off overconsumption and only buy second hand but every time I go thrifting there's Shein."

A third commenter shared their own personal achievement. "I'm still wearing t-shirts and sweaters/jackets that I bought from Walmart 11 years ago," exclaimed the commenter. "I'm very proud of it."

