  • Business Business

Shopper stunned after spotting unsettling label on thrift store clothing: 'It's devastating'

"Prime example of overconsumption."

by Matthew Swigonski
"Prime example of overconsumption."

Photo Credit: TikTok

As one of the leading causes of textile waste, fast fashion has quickly become a global concern that is impacting our landfills. 

TikToker Taylor Janse (@taylor_sellsfl) shared a short clip that demonstrated just how quickly certain fashion trends can move. 

@taylor_sellsfl These were trendy like 2 months ago. Stop buying things that you won't keep for years, and stop buying from SHEIN. #fyp #thrift #thrifting #overconsupmtion #deinfluencing #deinfluence #shein #fastfashion #microtrends #microtrend ♬ original sound - Taylor Janse

In the post, the TikToker explains that while they were browsing through their local thrift store, they came across a Shein vest that appeared to have been discarded as quickly as it was purchased. "Prime example of overconsumption and microtrends," the TikToker says. 

Before ending the clip, the TikToker offered up a quick piece of advice to anyone who may be searching for a wardrobe update. "So before you buy stuff or put things on your wishlist, ask yourself if you're really going to wear them" or "if you really need them." 

Every year, 101 million tons of textile waste is thrown away, according to Earth.org. A large portion of that is the result of the fast-fashion industry. According to a report from the Center for Biological Diversity, "The fast-fashion industry is a significant contributor to the climate crisis, responsible for as much as 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions." 

Due to the nature of fast fashion, seasonal clothing trends may encourage consumers to discard clothing in search of the latest items. In many cases, fast-fashion clothing can be made from synthetic material that may not support a long shelf life. However, that material may contain harmful chemicals that can be harmful to the environment.   

Watch now: Unload your closet and get rewarded with Trashie

In the comments section, the majority of users echoed the same sentiment as the original poster. 

"People need to search up fast fashion dumping on Ghana beach shores," one commenter wrote. "It's devastating to the environment." 

"This is such a first world complaint but fast fashion is ruining thrifting," argued a second user. "I am trying to swear off overconsumption and only buy second hand but every time I go thrifting there's Shein."

A third commenter shared their own personal achievement. "I'm still wearing t-shirts and sweaters/jackets that I bought from Walmart 11 years ago," exclaimed the commenter. "I'm very proud of it." 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

Giving me money back 💰

Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

Making it as easy as possible ⚡

Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x