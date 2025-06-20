Fashion giant Shein hit with backlash despite claiming to reach key goal: 'We are committed'

Despite receiving approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its climate goals, fast fashion giant Shein is facing sharp criticism from sustainability experts and watchdogs, reported Sustainability Magazine.

While the company touts its plans to cut pollution, many are questioning whether real change is actually on the horizon — or if this is just the latest example of greenwashing.

What's happening?

The SBTi helps companies set credible targets for reducing planet-warming pollution in line with global climate goals. Shein recently earned validation for its plan to reach net-zero pollution by 2050, which includes transitioning to 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and cutting dirty fuel use across operations and transportation.

"We are committed to reducing emissions across our value chain," said Mustan Lalani, Shein's global head of sustainability, per Sustainability Magazine.

But many aren't convinced. The company is under increasing scrutiny for its heavy reliance on dirty-fuel-based materials like polyester, third-party reports of potentially toxic chemicals in some garments, a history of copyright infringement lawsuits, and allegations of greenwashing and other deceptive practices.

Why is fast fashion concerning?

Everyone wants everything fast these days — transportation, food, and even fashion. However, more often than not, fast does not equal good. Fast can even be detrimental to both people and the environment.

Fast fashion is a major driver of the global textile waste crisis. Companies design garments to fall apart quickly, encouraging repeat purchases while flooding landfills with low-quality clothing. Manufacturers produce over 100 billion garments annually, and a significant portion of these end up in landfills or pollute our waterways.

What's being done — and what can you do?

While Shein claims to be changing, real progress will depend on external accountability and policy pressure. In the meantime, consumers can fight back against waste created by fast fashion by choosing more sustainable options.

Shopping secondhand through thrifting not only helps reduce waste but also saves a significant amount of money. You can also support slow fashion brands and extend the life of your clothes through repair and reuse.

Fast fashion may be convenient, but the environmental costs are steep. The more we question flashy sustainability promises — and demand better — the more we push the industry toward real accountability.

