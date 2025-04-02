  • Business Business

'The Hunger Games' fans outraged after recent merchandise release: 'You've got to be joking'

The timing of the collection's release led some to question whether it was a prank.

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fast-fashion giant Shein recently launched a clothing collaboration with "The Hunger Games" franchise. The collection appeared on Shein's homepage, likely promoting the release of Suzanne Collins' new book, "Sunrise on the Reaping."

A Redditor posted a screenshot of the collection on the r/Hungergames subreddit with the caption "You've got to be joking lol."

What happened?

Shein, known for producing inexpensive, trendy clothing at high environmental costs, partnered with "The Hunger Games" franchise for a clothing line.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit post featuring screenshots of the collection quickly gained traction. One commenter wrote, "Please tell me this is an April Fools' joke."

The timing of the collection's release led some to question whether it was a prank, but the collaboration appears genuine.

"It's not an April Fools joke," another user commented. "The 'collection' was announced a day or two ago, and everything on the site is literally available for purchase."

Watch now: Unload your closet and get rewarded with Trashie

Why is this Shein collaboration concerning?

"The Hunger Games" series portrays a dystopian society where wealthy Capitol citizens exploit poorer districts for resources and entertainment. Shein's business model has been criticized for similar exploitative practices, including poor labor conditions and environmental harm.

Shein "drops up to 10,000 new items on its website daily," according to NPR. Per Earth.org, most fast-fashion items are worn fewer than 10 times before being discarded, with the average garment designed to last just seven wears. Such practices contribute greatly to the more than 101 million tons of textile waste the fashion industry generates annually. 

The environmental impact is severe. Fashion contributes to water pollution, fabric waste, and about 10% of global carbon output. Shein has also faced scrutiny for its labor practices, with reports suggesting workers earn as little as 4 cents per garment while working excessive hours.

The partnership seems to miss the central critique of unchecked capitalism that defines the narrative of "The Hunger Games," making it particularly tone-deaf to fans who value the books' social commentary.

What can I do about fast fashion?

While Shein and other fast-fashion companies continue producing disposable clothing, you can make better choices for your wallet and the planet.

Embracing secondhand shopping through thrift stores or online marketplaces such as ThredUp, Poshmark, Swap, and Depop can save you up to 90% compared to buying new clothes. When purchasing new items, look for durable, timeless pieces from companies with transparent supply chains.

Many brands are now producing clothing designed to last, including Patagonia, which offers a lifetime warranty under its "Ironclad Guarantee."

Clothing swaps with friends or community members offer another way to refresh your wardrobe without buying new clothes. Some online platforms also allow you to rent special occasion outfits instead of purchasing items you'll rarely wear.

