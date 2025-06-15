Head of strategy sounds off as fashion giant Shein faces accusations of harmful practices: 'We are precisely tailoring the supply'

How does a fast fashion giant keep pace with trends while maintaining a budget-friendly approach? Shein's head of strategic and corporate affairs, Peter Pernot-Day, claimed its success is due to a "micro-production" model, starting with small batches based on emerging trends.

"We are precisely tailoring the supply of products to the actual demand in the marketplace," Pernot-Day said at Web Summit Vancouver on May 30, per Observer.

What's happening?

The company is pushing back against growing criticism that it fuels overconsumption and waste. Pernot-Day argued that Shein's business model actually reduces waste by producing in small batches and scaling up only if demand is high. He also emphasized the supposed durability of Shein's garments.

"Around 68% of shoppers wear Shein products multiple, multiple times," Pernot-Day said, per Observer.

However, experts and watchdogs aren't convinced. Shein releases thousands of new styles every day, and its platform encourages a high-speed cycle of trend chasing and impulse buying. While "micro-production" may sound like a sustainability strategy, critics argue it's simply a more efficient way to flood the market with cheap clothes.

Why is fast fashion concerning?

Fast fashion is one of the leading contributors to textile waste globally. The industry generates 92 million metric tons of textiles annually, per the U.N., much of which ends up in landfills or pollutes waterways. Shein relies on selling huge volumes of low-cost clothing to stay profitable, made mostly from synthetic, plastic-based fabrics. These materials break down into microplastics and stick around in the environment for years.

The ultra-fast fashion cycle pushes people to replace their clothes constantly, even if they wear them more than once. Brands design many of these garments to fall apart quickly, keeping shoppers coming back for more. This wasteful approach doesn't just harm the planet — it costs more money. Claiming that it is good for the environment perfectly fits the definition of greenwashing.

What can we do about it?

The good news is that you don't have to buy into the fast fashion trap. Thrifting and buying secondhand not only saves money but also helps cut down the demand that fuels this cycle. Choosing to shop less — and more sustainably — is one of the simplest ways to shrink your environmental footprint.

Brands may greenwash their practices, but consumers still have the power. Learning how to spot misleading sustainability claims and making thoughtful wardrobe choices can go a long way. Simple steps, such as repairing clothes, swapping with friends, and supporting circular fashion platforms, all help chip away at the mountain of textile waste and move fashion in a more responsible direction.

