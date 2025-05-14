Shopper outraged after finding upsetting item for sale at thrift store: 'It seems shady to me'

A shopper has been left outraged after finding a local store selling low-quality, fast-fashion branded clothing for a considerable markup.

Posting on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, the shopper vented their frustration at the find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Store I visited today was selling Shein clothes for a markup with no effort of hiding it," they wrote above a picture of the offending item.

The shopper went on to explain their fury at finding the items had been purchased by the local store, considering that the clothes are known to be dangerous for our health and were likely made by workers exposed to troubling conditions.

Shein is just one fast fashion brand that has been called out for its poor working conditions and unsafe clothing. Fast fashion is notoriously bad for our health, with many of the clothes containing harmful chemicals and synthetic dyes.

Some of the chemicals scientists have found in clothes include tributyl phosphate, dimethyl fumarate, and disperse dyes, which are all acutely toxic and linked to skin reactions and asthma, per the Guardian.

Fast fashion is also harmful to the environment. The poorly constructed clothes are designed to be worn a few times and disposed of as the latest trends hit the shelves, resulting in an extreme amount of waste. Additionally, lots of fast fashion clothing is donated and shipped abroad. In Ghana, it has ended up on the beach, polluting the environment.

To avoid this, the best thing that people can do is consider breaking up with fast fashion and buying clothes from more sustainable clothing brands.

Thrifting can be a great way to find these brands for less, providing people with high-quality clothes that will last longer, often for less than the fast fashion items cost in the first place.

"What ticks me off is a store reselling a Shein item when the store advertises itself as having high-quality clothing," the shopper wrote. "It seems shady to me."

