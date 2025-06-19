Fashion giant Shein faces major crackdown over allegedly shady operations: 'Must swiftly bring its practices into conformity'

Shoppers don't have to wait for the lawyers.

European regulators have given fast-fashion giant Shein a clear message: Fix your shady practices or face serious fines.

According to ICLG News, the fast fashion retailer is now at the center of a major investigation over how it treats shoppers and the planet.

What's happening?

On May 26, the European Commission and consumer watchdogs in Belgium, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands formally accused Shein of violating EU consumer protection laws.

They say the company misleads users with fake sales, countdown timers, and "limited stock" warnings, all designed to rush people into making purchases, while also providing incomplete or misleading information about returns.

Shein is also under fire for greenwashing, using misleading labels to suggest products are more sustainable or ethically made than they are. In some cases, regulators found that legal requirements were being framed as special features.

The formal notice, delivered through the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network, gives the retailer one month to spell out concrete fixes.

"Shein must swiftly bring its practices into conformity with EU consumer protection rules," the Commission warned.

This crackdown runs alongside a separate Digital Services Act investigation. In April 2024, the site was labeled a "Very Large Online Platform," putting it under extra scrutiny for illegal products, opaque recommendation algorithms, and risks to user well‑being.

Why is Shein's business model concerning?

This isn't just about bad customer service. The allegations reveal a deeper issue: ultra-fast fashion's business model is designed to exploit both consumers and the environment.

By churning out thousands of new items every day at ultra-low prices, companies like Shein encourage a cycle of overconsumption that leads to massive textile waste, pollution, and planet-warming gas pollution.

Even worse, many items end up in landfills after just a few wears. And when brands throw around buzzwords like "sustainable" or "eco" without backing up their claims, it makes it harder for shoppers to tell what's legit and what's just greenwashing.

This is especially troubling at a time when the fashion industry is under increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact. According to the European Environment Agency, the fashion industry is one of the biggest sources of raw material use, water consumption, and planet-warming gas pollution in Europe.

What's being done about Shein?

Shein has one month to respond to the EU's demands, or it could face hefty fines tied to its revenue, with the risk of further legal action if it fails to comply. Regulators say it's time for online fashion giants to be held accountable, and they're ready to take action under both consumer protection rules and the Digital Services Act.

Shoppers don't have to wait for the lawyers, though. Cutting back on fast fashion purchases is one way to push for change. That can mean shopping secondhand, renting clothing for one-off events, or choosing brands that are transparent about sourcing and labor practices.

Change won't happen overnight, but pushing for a slower, more responsible fashion system starts with what we choose to wear and where we buy it.

