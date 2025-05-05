  • Business Business

Shein faces mounting pressure as lawmakers target questionable practices: 'Should not be allowed in our shopping baskets'

Such rules would significantly impact fast-fashion companies established and operating.

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

European Union lawmakers are cracking down on the fast-fashion industry and targeting the controversial company Shein

As the Irish Examiner reported, the European Parliament and Council proposed new rules to hold Shein and similar companies accountable for labor abuses and excess waste. 

According to the new protocol, EU countries must establish producer responsibility schemes. These would require textile producers to pay for the collection, sorting, and recycling of their products available in the EU.

"The EU is currently working on a number of pieces of legislation protecting human rights and the environment in companies' supply chains," said Barry Andrews from the EU's proposed Directive on Corporate Sustainable Due Diligence. "Human rights and environmental abuses should not be allowed in our shopping baskets."

Government regulation of fast fashion is beneficial because it makes companies take responsibility for their labor practices, health impacts, and environmental harm

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Imposing laws that force fast-fashion brands to be more sustainable can significantly reduce the amount of textile waste that ends up in landfills. Mandating that producers address their wasteful practices and find solutions for reuse and recycling can create a more sustainable clothing industry for our future.  

Meanwhile, calling fast-fashion companies out for their human rights abuses and disregard for safety can improve workers' lives and draw public attention to unsuitable factory conditions. 

The EU's new proposed rules are an excellent step in the right direction. However, as the Examiner pointed out, if the rules are approved, producers would still have 2.5 years to comply. 

In the meantime, there are many things you can do to stop supporting fast fashion and avoid being part of the problem. 

What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

Set strict regulations 🚫

Incentivize sustainable options 💰

Use both regulations and incentives 🏛️

Nothing 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Instead of buying cheaply made clothes, commit to shopping at thrift stores and buying secondhand items that are just as affordable. Instead of throwing your old clothes away, sell them to make money or learn a new skill by mending damaged pieces.

"Every year, 12.6 million tons of textile waste is generated in the EU," according to Innovation in Textiles. "It is estimated that less than 1% of all textiles worldwide are recycled into new products."

