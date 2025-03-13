Multimillionaire heir purchases private school with jaw-dropping plans for its future: 'A magnificent investment'

An alum of Pittsburgh's Shady Side Academy Middle School shared exciting plans for the soon-to-be unused facility after supporting the construction of a brand-new middle school. The project should attract world-class talent to the area while providing enriching educational opportunities.

The National Aviary, a nonprofit indoor zoo, announced Feb. 12 that S. Kent Rockwell revealed plans to purchase Shady Side through the S. Kent Rockwell Conservancy and transform it into a veterinary teaching hospital and avian conservation center.

Rockwell's conservancy will donate the middle school to the National Aviary along with another $10 million to support programs at the facility.

"The National Aviary has been an under-recognized asset of our community and our nation," Rockwell said in the news release. "Providing this capital infusion should assist the Aviary in gaining the global recognition it deserves as a magnificent investment for our country to enjoy."

While the National Aviary intends to modify the donated property, it will maintain the "architectural integrity" of the school, whose campus requires minimal additions.

This aligns perfectly with the organization's mission to protect birds and their habitats. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, urban development, agriculture, and forestry practices destroy or degrade millions of acres of bird habitat each year.

While individuals can help birds by participating in recycling programs and other home projects that reduce energy use, organizations such as the National Aviary are also working to safeguard a biodiverse ecosystem — which keeps our food systems operating smoothly and supports economically beneficial recreation opportunities.

Executive Director Cheryl Tracy said that the latest program will help the nonprofit grow its focus on "species deemed at greatest risk for extinction."

"Avian medicine is underrepresented in the veterinary field, and our new facility will further equip students, wildlife rehabilitators, and researchers with cutting-edge tools to address the most pressing challenges facing birds worldwide," Tracy said.

Once the project is complete, schools will be able to schedule visits to an interactive educational center. The National Aviary SK Rockwell Conservancy is expected to obtain ownership of the property early next year, and the new site should open sometime in 2027.

"This project will further elevate Pittsburgh, the Fox Chapel community, and the National Aviary to international status as an avian conservation and healthcare leader," Tracy said.

Rockwell added: "We look forward to seeing this development further the research and education it will provide to the global avian community."

