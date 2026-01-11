  • Business Business

Google co-founder sparks backlash after video reveals jaw-dropping display of wealth: 'Excess for the sake of excess'

"That video just reminded me how poor I was."

by Yei Ling Ma
The Dragonfly megayacht, a luxury vessel owned by Google's co-founder, Sergey Brin, was spotted in the Miami Beach harbor.

The Dragonfly megayacht, a luxury yacht vessel owned by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, was spotted in the Miami Beach harbor in late November. An onlooker who spotted the luxury boat filmed the massive vessel in front of them, showing the immense accumulation of wealth in one lavish amenity. 

The spectator, Vanessa Giannone (@vanessagiannone), shared the clip to TikTok, where the video gained thousands of likes and comments and sparked a sobering conversation about the disparities of wealth between different members of society.

"Google's co-founder megayacht arriving to Miami," the video's subtitles read. The camera pans over the entire length of the boat, zooming in on a shocking feature of the luxury megayacht — a smaller boat docked on the deck of the megayacht, which is likely the megayacht's support vessel. 

"Ready for Art Basel too," the creator added. 

Art Basel Miami Beach is an annual, week-long art fair that attracts both artists and appreciators of high-end art, for the chance to buy and trade art. Some of those who have attended the art fair have critiqued the event for its excessive pricing, which tends to attract a more affluent crowd — like the co-founder of a world-renowned search engine platform, who also happens to own a megayacht.

Dragonfly measures about 142 meters long, or about 466 feet long — under three times the length of an Olympic-size swimming pool. It sports a twin-diesel engine with a total power of 19,578 horsepower. 

"Excess for the sake of excess," one TikTok commenter described.

Megayachts like Dragonfly represent a private, luxury indulgence that creates an enormous imbalance in carbon pollution that contributes to the planet's overheating. 

According to an Oxfam report, one week aboard private superyachts and private jets for a wealthy European contributes the same amount of atmospheric gas pollution as a person of the world's poorest 1% does in their entire lifetime. 

The disparity of economic privilege and the lack of environmental responsibility demonstrated by traveling on private luxury accommodations leads the average consumer to question the net impact of their own environmental efforts and to rise up against environmental offenders. 

Protestors in London projected light messages on the side of a billionaire's superyacht, pushing for a wealth tax on the ultra-rich. 

Although these carbon-intensive leisure activities of the wealthy may seem to counteract efforts to lower global carbon pollution, every effort still makes a difference, especially when compared to complacency. 

Walk, bike, or explore public transit options to commute or travel, and lower the carbon impact of your daily journeys. 

"That video just reminded me how poor I was," one commenter said.

"Why," another user asked rhetorically.

