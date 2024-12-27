Billionaire draws ire after unveiling new $450 million purchase: 'Irresponsible and selfish'

Seeing the size of one in person immediately puts the huge wealth divide between the 0.01% and commoners into perspective.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly has a new yacht worth $450 million, making it the largest megayacht in the United States. At 466 feet long, the Dragonfly can cruise anywhere in the world.

It's larger than a professional football stadium, with four exterior decks, two helipads, and 12 cabins. Breaking records in size and value, it's another stark example of the extreme wealth on display among tech billionaires.

Construction reportedly started on the yacht in 2019 at the Lürssen Lemwerder facility in Germany. It features a glass-bottom pool, a cinema, a spa, a water sports center, a business deck, office space, a gym, and a games room.

"She is a large, powerful yacht that can cruise efficiently anywhere in the world, fitted with a highly efficient Diesel-Electric Hybrid Propulsion Concept developed by Lürssen's in-house engineering specialists," said Peter Lürssen, managing partner at Lürssen.

Yachts of this size take a massive toll on the environment, with more billionaires every year expanding their fleet of private ships. Superyachts pollute the air and water for no reason other than to transport very few very wealthy people who can afford the luxury.

Most consumers never welcome the sight of a megayacht in the wild. Seeing the size of one in person immediately puts the huge wealth divide between the 0.01% and commoners into perspective.

A recent post in the r/GenZ subreddit sparked a debate about billionaires and why so many young people defend them.

"Billionaires are not ordinary people," the poster said. "You are a stat to them. They won't welcome you in their bunkers, yachts, mansions and spacecraft when we hit ecological, social, economic and political collapse. You are closer to being a homeless person that you pass next to the store and hate than to being a billionaire."

In their post, they also encouraged people to vote for politicians and policies that will benefit the rest of society.

Many commenters agreed, with one saying: "'Vote for affordable housing, free healthcare, education, public transportation, vote for regulations on industry and politicians, vote for climate action, ecosystem regeneration.' All of this is possible in a mixed economy, which is still capitalism."

"We shouldn't be framing things as though voting is the beginning and end of our duties as citizens and humans," another user commented. "Democracy requires more participation than just showing up at the polls."

