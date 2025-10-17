Billionaires raise eyebrows with massive reported transaction: 'The obscenely rich will always have an upper hand'

A luxury superyacht once owned by Google co-founder Sergey Brin is making waves on social media not for its design, but for the man allegedly linked to its new ownership: billionaire Ong Beng Seng.

The 73-meter (240-foot) yacht, now named Capricorn, was reportedly purchased in late 2024 through a holding company tied to someone in Ong's inner circle, according to Bloomberg.

Ong was facing legal trouble back home in Singapore, raising questions online about wealth, privilege, and accountability.

Built in 2009 and renovated since, Capricorn boasts an outdoor cinema, helipad, and space for 18 guests. It was listed for sale at around 27 million euros ($31.5 million).

During Ong's court-approved travels to Europe, the vessel was spotted anchored in multiple destinations, including Croatia and Italy, aligning with his authorized itinerary. While it's unclear whether Ong physically boarded the yacht, sources told Bloomberg that the visit was on his schedule.

The timing has raised eyebrows.

Ong, known for bringing Formula One racing to Singapore, was recently convicted of abetting obstruction of justice in a high-profile corruption case.

His wealth, estimated at $1.4 billion, seems undented. Meanwhile, headlines of a billionaire touring Mediterranean marinas aboard a former tech mogul's yacht don't sit well with those calling for greater transparency and accountability in climate and justice matters.

Superyachts like Capricorn aren't just symbols of excess; they also come with steep environmental costs from harmful carbon pollution to marine disruption.

In a world grappling with climate urgency, the optics of billionaires maintaining ultra-luxurious lifestyles during ongoing legal investigations raise questions about accountability, privilege, and the systems that enable both.

One commenter on Facebook summed it up: "Justice is fined, luxury is sailed, and silence is bought. We don't need binoculars to see who's winning — just the courage to name it."

Another agreed, stating: "Classic case of the obscenely rich will always have an upper hand against the law and the law at time will invariably bend over to the weight of their riches."

