Sephora employee's revelations about returned beauty products spark debate: 'I feel so guilty'

We've all been there: You buy a new lipstick or face cream with high hopes, only to find it's not the right shade or consistency. But have you ever wondered what happens to those returned beauty products?

A Reddit post shared with the r/Sephora community sparked a conversation about the fate of returned items, and the answers might surprise you.

What's happening?

A curious Redditor asked about the destiny of products returned within that 30-day window.

The post questioned whether these items end up in landfills or if they're resold in bulk, similar to Amazon's return pallets.

A commenter who said they are a Sephora employee chimed in, saying: "If the product has been used it typically is 'damaged' out and they either trash it or send it elsewhere and the company will decide. If it hasn't been used or opened we can put it back on the shelves but we do check each product to ensure that! (At least at my store we do)."

Why is beauty product waste concerning?

The beauty industry's environmental footprint is no small matter.

When returned products end up in landfills, they contribute to plastic pollution and waste. Many beauty items contain chemicals that harm ecosystems if not disposed of properly. The resources used to produce, package, and ship these products also go to waste when the items are discarded.

This issue goes beyond just environmental concerns. It also highlights the need for more sustainable practices in the beauty industry and raises questions about consumer habits and expectations.

"I feel so guilty for returning if it ends in the garbage," one commenter wrote. "It should be used as a tester at least."

Is Sephora doing anything about this?

While the Reddit post doesn't mention specific Sephora initiatives, the company has made strides in sustainability.

The Clean at Sephora program promotes products free from certain chemicals, and the business has implemented recycling programs for beauty packaging. However, returned product waste remains a challenge for the entire beauty industry.

What's being done about beauty waste more broadly?

Some brands are adopting "zero waste" packaging or offering refillable options to reduce plastic use. Others are partnering with recycling programs to ensure proper disposal of beauty products and packaging.

As a consumer, you have the power to make a difference. Before making a purchase, research products thoroughly and, when possible, test them in-store to reduce the likelihood of returns. Consider donating gently used or unopened products to local shelters or organizations that accept such items.

When shopping, look for brands with robust sustainability practices and those offering sample sizes. This way, you can try products before committing to full-size versions, potentially reducing waste from returns.

