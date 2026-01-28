Tesla owner returns to baffling scene in parking lot: 'I was only inside for 5 minutes'

"Really makes me furious just by watching this short clip."

A Tesla owner witnessed a bizarre incident on their security footage from a recent shopping trip, prompting them to seek further input.

In the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit, the OP shared a short video taken from the car's Sentry mode showing a woman walking with her shopping cart. Seemingly with little hesitation, the woman then maneuvers the cart between the OP's car and another one and purposely shoves it into the Tesla and leaves it there.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear)

"I don't think she likes me," the OP quipped in their caption.

They added, "I was only inside for 5 minutes," and noted that their footage also showed her hitting the back of the car twice.

EV vandalism is an unfortunately common occurrence, as are similar acts at EV charging stations.

Part of the issue seems to stem from a lack of information and understanding about EVs, which some are hesitant to adopt despite the many benefits. Add in an apparent increased risk of expensive damage from strangers, and it could make people more unwilling to adopt them as their mode of transportation.

There are some misconceptions about EVs' impact on the environment, such as the electricity from power plants that fuel them being worse than gasoline cars, but the Environmental Protection Agency has debunked that myth.

EVs have a smaller carbon footprint than gas cars and are more efficient with the electricity they use. Another concern is the impact of mining rare minerals for EV batteries, which recent research proved is still less harmful than mining for coal, oil, and natural gas.

Overall, people can save money by switching to an EV — approximately $500 to $1,000 annually on fuel costs alone, per the EPA. There's also less routine maintenance needed for engines, plus the added benefit of a quieter engine and no tailpipe exhaust, significantly cutting down on air pollution.

Redditors in the comments were confused and angered by the woman's actions.

"I don't understand why people are like this," one person wrote. "Hummers were vandalized for being gas guzzlers and now people are deliberately damaging EVs for not being gas guzzlers?"

Another added, "Really makes me furious just by watching this short clip. WTF is wrong with these people?"

"People are awful. I'm getting mine soon and I can't imagine, every time I see one I'm just sitting there admiring it," a future Tesla owner said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.