Lawmakers to unleash sweeping ban on common retail practice: 'Expected ... by the end of this year'

Legislators in one of the most prosperous regions in Southeast Asia are beefing up measures against plastic pollution as part of the state's long-term environmental goals.

Business Today reported that lawmakers in Selangor, Malaysia, are preparing to introduce a sweeping ban on single-use plastics for retailers. When they come into effect next year, the new rules will prohibit the use of plastic bags from Friday to Sunday. One primary consideration is making sure appropriate enforcement mechanisms will back the new provisions.

Jamiliah Jamluddin, executive councilor for public health, explained, "We are concerned that if this is implemented without proper legal authority, not everyone will comply. The Legal Department is expected to complete drafting the ban by the end of this year."

The ban is the latest move toward Selangor's broader aim to eliminate single-use plastics entirely by 2030. Plastic waste is a significant global problem, and wasteful packaging is a substantial contributor to it. According to the World Wildlife Fund, a plastic bag used once will take approximately two decades to break down. Even then, it's not truly gone as it just disintegrates into smaller pieces, which contaminate every corner of the globe.

The story demonstrates how effective climate legislation at the local level can be. It's vital to take individual action to reduce plastic consumption, but it's equally crucial for legislators to hold polluters accountable.

Selangor's action follows similar moves in cities around the world. For Malaysia, the issue of plastic pollution runs deeper, as it was a major importer of waste until recently. In July 2025, the government introduced new measures to combat "waste colonialism" by tightening regulations, according to the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA). As the international community considers a global plastic treaty, Malaysia's bold action on the issue has drawn praise.

The EIA's Senior Ocean Campaigner, Lauren Weir, said, "This is why we applaud Malaysia and countries who receive large quantities of plastic waste in taking strong domestic action, not just to close the door on contaminated or harmful plastic waste, but to protect their communities from the health and environmental risks that follow in its wake."

