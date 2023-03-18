This company will pay you for your old, worn-in underwear — and it doesn’t matter what brand they are

As of January, Parade claimed it had recycled over 62,000 pairs of underwear.

Rarely, if ever, can old underwear be put to good use.

Luckily, though, Parade is offering to take those old worn-down items off your hands. In exchange, not only will they send you some coupons for new underwear, but they’ll also ensure that the old garments get recycled into new materials.

It’s all thanks to the company’s Second Life program.

How does Second Life work?

Participation in this program is really simple.

First, head over to Parade’s website, and add a free Second Life kit to your shopping cart at check-out. When the kit arrives, fill the bag with your forlorn underwear items (just make sure they’re clean!), and mail them back to Parade with the included shipping label. The company takes items from any brand.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

You’ll then be awarded Parade credit that can go toward refilling those drawers with brand-new stuff.

For now, the program is only available within the United States and is unable to take bras or swimwear. But for everything else, you’re good to go.

The program seems to resonate with customers so far. As of January, Parade claimed it had recycled over 62,000 pairs of underwear. And the company aims to recycle nearly 100,000 pairs in 2023 alone.

Why should I try Second Life?

No matter how dedicated you may be to your trusty underwear, there will come a day when they simply can’t be worn anymore. And if there’s an option to save money on a new pair while also sparing your old clothes from ending up in a landfill, it’s definitely worth a try.

On average, Americans send more than 80 pounds of clothes into the trash every year, and any reduction in that amount would make for a meaningful, positive environmental impact.

It’s easy, saves you money, and can do some good for the planet at the same time. Head over to Parade’s website to get started.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.