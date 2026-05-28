BYD reveals updated plug-in SUV with up to 193 miles of range

The model offers battery-powered driving for shorter trips while keeping a gas engine in reserve for longer ones.

BYD's updated Sealion 06 DM-i officially launched on May 26, and one upgrade is attracting particular attention: a new plug-in hybrid variant that could deliver up to 310 kilometers (about 193 miles) of all-electric range.

What's happening?

The refreshed SUV is set to offer optional lidar-assisted driving technology along with the longer electric range, according to CarNewsChina.

Dealer information circulating in China suggests BYD will add 305 Long-Range and 305 Flagship versions to the 2026 Sealion 06 DM-i. Those trims are said to carry pre-deduction prices of 150,000 yuan and 160,000 yuan (about $22,100 and $23,600).

Ahead of the debut, BYD previewed up to 310 kilometers (193 miles) of CLTC EV range, 1,845 kilometers (1,146 miles) of total range, and fuel consumption of 3.3 L/100 km after the battery is depleted. Dealer details also point to a 38-kilowatt-hour battery on some trims, with the SUV still using BYD's fifth-generation DM hybrid system.

The 1.5-liter engine stays rated at 74 kilowatts, the electric motor is listed at 175 kilowatts, and charging capability increases to 74 kilowatts.

Buyers may also be able to add a lidar option tied to BYD's DiPilot 300 assisted-driving system. At the same time, sales appear to be holding up well. Figures show Sealion 06 domestic sales at 19,649 units in April, up 7.7% from March.

Why does it matter?

A plug-in hybrid with that much electric range could cover commuting, errands, and school drop-offs with little to no gas use. That means lower fuel costs while also reducing tailpipe pollution compared with a traditional gas-only SUV.

The model offers battery-powered driving for shorter trips while keeping a gas engine in reserve for longer ones.

Vehicles with electric driving capability can also reduce routine maintenance costs compared with conventional gas cars, since electric motors generally need less upkeep. A plug-in hybrid still includes an engine, but driving more miles on battery power can reduce wear on certain parts.

The update also underscores how quickly EV and hybrid competition is evolving in China. Longer electric range, faster charging, and advanced driver assistance are appearing in more mainstream models.

What's being done?

BYD appears to be upgrading the Sealion 06 DM-i on several fronts at once: more electric range, faster charging, available lidar-based assistance, and a more premium interior. Cabin equipment may include a 15.6-inch center display, a head-up display, wireless charging, a panoramic glass roof, Dynaudio audio, and seat functions such as heating, ventilation, massage, and memory.

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