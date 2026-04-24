UK releases sobering new screen time rules for young children

"Trying to get schools to stop putting my kids on screens is a nightmare."

The United Kingdom recently issued new recommendations on screen use for children under the age of five, and they were more restrictive than many had expected.

The Guardian reported that a panel led by the children's commissioner for England, Rachel de Souza, and children's health expert Russell Viner developed the guidance.

Reminding parents that 90% of brain growth happens before the age of five, it stated that children younger than two should avoid screen time other than for shared activities that encourage interaction and that those under five should limit their screen time to one hour a day.

The guidance appropriately acknowledges that some children with special educational needs or disabilities may require screens to communicate and participate in everyday activities.

But the caution arises as screens have become staples in many households, and the impact of the time spent on them, as well as the content consumed on them, is of concern, especially with artificial intelligence becoming an established part of what appears online.

The UK guidance advises against using fast-paced, social-media-style videos and AI tools for learning, suggesting they promote distracting content that diminishes social interaction and communication.

The guidance suggests safe alternatives to screen time — such as replacing mealtime screens with talking, coloring, or table games — and opting for reading before bedtime rather than watching something.

The panelists acknowledged that there is some scientific uncertainty about the extent to which screen use can harm a child's health and development. That aside, they feel the case for taking some action is strong.

The overall message encourages a balanced approach to screen time, fostering interactive activities like reading and playing together, rather than relying solely on screens for entertainment.

One parent posted about the guidance on social media, sparking a conversation.

"How are you handling screens with little ones?" they asked. "Strict limits, co-viewing, or mostly winging it?"

"Would love guidance for older kids as well," a commenter wrote. "Trying to get schools to stop putting my kids on screens is a nightmare."

"Personally, I don't think the screens are 'evil' — I think it's more about how you use them," another added. "Kind of like anything (food for example) if you think about it."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.