Major energy company unveils groundbreaking changes to its operations: 'We stand at an inflection point'

Schneider Electric is fixing its supply chain — and it's helping all of us.

The company is proving something big: When a global company makes smart changes, everyone wins. It just dropped its 2025 Sustainability Impact Report — and it's packed with good news, per Supply Chain Digital.

Schneider has already hit 75% of its pollution-reduction goal. One highlight? A 49% drop in harmful pollution from its top 1,000 suppliers. That's nearly at its 2025 target of 50%. It's also landed the company near the top of the Carbon Clean 200 — a list of businesses moving toward a cleaner future.

"We stand at an inflection point for the technology and industrial sectors in the U.S., driven by incredible AI [artificial intelligence] growth and unprecedented energy demand. To lead the transformation ahead, we must be agile and act now to advance ambitious digitalization and efficiency goals to make an impact for generations to come," said Aamir Paul, president of Schneider Electric North America operations, per Supply Chain Digital.

So far, Schneider has reached nearly 700 million people through its impact programs, helping families access cleaner, more efficient tech. That means lower energy bills and fewer dirty fumes in the air.

The company is also making sure that the people in its supply chain are treated right. More than 66% of its key suppliers now guarantee safe and decent working conditions. And inside the company? Just over 80% of Schneider employees said they feel safe reporting bad behavior. That's how real change starts.

It's even rethinking packaging. So far, 40% of product materials are considered "green," and 80% of packaging is plastic-free. By 2025, Schneider wants to hit 50% and 90%, respectively.

It's not the only one making moves. Apple has promised to cut all plastic from its packaging by this year. Ikea is buying back old furniture to keep it out of landfills.

This kind of action matters. It helps people. It cuts down on pollution. And it makes everyday life a little cleaner, a little fairer.

Here are a few other companies you can support that are making big changes for the benefit of humanity and the planet.

Chris Leong, Schneider's chief sustainability officer, echoed the company's dedication to integrating sustainability across the company's supply chain operations, said: "As an Impact Company, at Schneider Electric, we're steadfast in creating meaningful and lasting impact for our customers, partners, communities, and the planet for today and tomorrow."

