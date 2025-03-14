Rural school district turns to innovative solution for rising energy costs: 'Will pay for itself'

Rising energy costs and aging infrastructure are challenges facing many school districts, but one Pennsylvania community is turning them into opportunities for growth and savings. Cambria Heights School District is betting big on clean energy and efficiency upgrades to cut costs and improve facilities for its students.

Last April, district officials approved a 28-year power purchase agreement with Envinity and Solar Renewable Energy to install a solar array at the middle and high school campus in Clearfield Township, reported the Altoona Mirror. The project is expected to start this year and will cover nearly 100% of the campus' electricity needs at a reduced, fixed rate.

Superintendent Ken Kerchenske estimates the solar array will save the district more than $2 million in electric costs over the next two decades — all without any upfront costs. The savings will help fund a $1 million Public School Facility Improvement grant to replace outdated boilers and install air conditioning for the first time at the elementary school in Carrolltown Borough. The district also plans to upgrade fluorescent lighting to energy-efficient LEDs.

"Over time, the lighting will pay for itself because it's so much more energy efficient," Kerchenske said.

The push for cleaner energy didn't stop there. During a special board meeting in December, Cambria Heights officials approved an energy services contract with Schneider Electric Buildings Americas Inc. for additional upgrades at the elementary school. The board also signed off on a solar assessment as part of the district's application for the Solar for Schools grant, which could fund rooftop solar panels.

"We're hoping that we can get basically free solar panels for the rooftop at the elementary school in Carrolltown through that grant," Kerchenske said.

These projects reflect a growing trend among schools to invest in clean energy as a way to save money and support the local economy. With renewable energy businesses showing strong long-term growth, Cambria Heights is proving that sustainability can make financial sense too.

Alongside its energy initiatives, the district is also expanding hands-on learning opportunities for students, including hydroponics and agriculture programs. With these investments, Cambria Heights is showing how schools can lead the way in both education and clean energy innovation.

