Shopper calls out outrageous scheme at thrift store chain: 'This is why I don't buy'

Thrift shopping is often praised as a smart, sustainable way to save money and reduce waste. But one shopper's recent discovery at a Savers store is shedding light on a troubling trend — and sparking an important conversation about the fast fashion industry's impact on our planet.

In a post shared to Reddit's r/ThriftGrift community, a user highlighted a printed mini skirt priced at $6.29 — more expensive than the original $5.59 price listed by Shein, a major fast fashion brand.

What happened?

The Reddit post caught attention, with commenters expressing frustration.

"This is why I don't buy Shein," one user wrote.

"At least 50% of the clothing in my region is SHEIN. … It's all going to end up in the ocean," another added, alluding to the tendency of cheap clothing to get disposed of inappropriately.

The instance isn't isolated. Across the country, secondhand stores are full of ultra-low-cost, mass-produced garments — many of which get priced higher than their original costs. It's a trend that not only undermines the value of thrifting but also highlights fast fashion brands' curiously low initial prices and overwhelming volume of waste.

Why is this concerning?

The fast fashion industry produces an enormous amount of clothing every year — much of it destined to fall apart after just a few wears, sacrificing quality and durability for lower costs. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans throw away over 17 million tons of textile waste annually, much of which ends up in landfills or incinerators.

When fast fashion items flood thrift stores, it becomes harder for quality, longer-lasting garments to find second lives. It also discourages shoppers from relying on secondhand options as a way to save money and reduce environmental impact.

What's being done about it?

There's still good news: Efforts are ongoing to tackle the growing mountain of textile waste. Organizations such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation are pushing for a circular economy in fashion — encouraging brands to design clothes that are more durable, repairable, and recyclable.

On an individual level, when thrifting, prioritize high-quality, durable clothing over fast fashion items. Look for natural fibers such as cotton, wool, and linen, which tend to last longer and generally have a smaller environmental footprint than synthetics. Choosing to invest in fewer, better-made pieces when buying new can also help slow the flood of disposable fashion.

While the textile waste problem is enormous, these efforts and conscious shopping choices are powerful steps toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

