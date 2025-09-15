Customer outraged after spotting thrift store's shady move: 'Trying to hide'

One shopper says a recent trip to Savers offered anything but savings after spotting a crafty price cover-up.

In a recent Reddit post, one shopper shared their negative experience at Savers, accusing the thrift store of trying to disguise an item's original retail price.

The thread, posted in r/ThriftGrift, shows a skein of yarn with the original brand's packaging still attached, but the price was blacked out in Sharpie.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Isn't Savers supposed to be a thrift store? Might as well get yarn brand new and them trying to hide the original price … I'm so disappointed," said the shopper.

This type of markup sparked outrage because it clashes with what many people value about thrifting: affordability and honesty. While such incidents are relatively rare, they can discourage newcomers from exploring secondhand shopping, which is a practice that not only saves money but also keeps useful goods out of landfills.

Secondhand shopping is one of the most cost-effective ways to find clothing, household goods, and even hidden gems at a fraction of their original price.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Thrifting also reduces demand for new products, helping to cut down on unnecessary waste and extend the lifespan of perfectly good items. Thrifting can even lead to big-ticket finds that resell for far more than their store price.

Still, moments like these highlight why transparency in pricing is crucial to maintaining thrifting as an accessible and trustworthy option.

The post quickly unspooled a conversation, where commenters shared their own frustrations with similar practices.

"I have gotten the same yarn for $1.26 at Hobby Lobby before," one said.

"Savers has lost their ever loving mind lately. Books used to be between $1.29 and $2.29 at my location and when I last went they had paperbacks ticketed for $4.99 to $6.99! DVDs used to be $1.99 and are now like $3.99. It's crazy! Mugs used to be like $1.99 and are now $3.99. It's just insane how they price this stuff - people can go out and buy brand new things for these prices," said another.

While these kinds of bad experiences may grab attention online, they remain the exception rather than the rule. For most shoppers, thrifting is still a rewarding way to save money, discover unique treasures, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





