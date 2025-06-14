Experts sound the alarm after federal government announces plans to cut EnergyStar program — here's what you need to know

"It is an incredible bang for the buck."

Government budget cuts may eliminate a program that has helped families avoid hundreds of billions of dollars in energy costs since its inception in 1992, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper reported that the Environmental Protection Agency plans to shelve Energy Star, which was created to align economic and environmental interests.

The program has resulted in "the avoidance of billions of metric tons of emissions, billions of dollars of private sector investment, and millions of high-paying, fast-growing jobs," according to the program's website.

Now it's in jeopardy as part of an effort to remove alleged government overreach, per the Post. Their reporting was based on documents reviewed by the Post and anonymous sources familiar with the plan from President Trump's team. The news is being publicized elsewhere, too, including by CNN and The New York Times.

Anyone who has gone appliance shopping during the last 30-plus years will recognize the program by the signature blue logo, which signifies that a product meets certain efficiency standards.

The effort to eliminate it is part of a government energy strategy shift that is pushing for a new reliance on dirty fuels. Congress is considering a spending bill that would reduce or eliminate tax incentives for clean energy and efficiency upgrades, from electric vehicles to heat pumps and other money-saving tech.

The incentives can be worth thousands of dollars, including up to $7,500 for a new EV purchase or 30% off of solar panel system installations. Hundreds of dollars in rebates are also available for new doors, windows, and other upgrades.

U.S. Green Building Council legislative director Ben Evans called the Energy Star news "shortsighted," per the Post.

"Energy Star saves consumers and businesses more than $40 billion every year just by giving them clear information about the energy efficiency of products or buildings," Evans said in the article. "And it does that at a cost of $32 million. So it is an incredible bang for the buck."

The program's seal is an endorsement for highly effective appliances like induction cooktops, which can save money and time while reducing burn risks thanks to electromagnetic heating tech. What's more, they eliminate gas stove fumes, which some studies have found can be a health detriment in the home, according to Yale Climate Connections. You can buy a well-reviewed cooktop for as little as $50.

Consumers who rely on Energy Star for guidance have saved $500 billion since the early 1990s, according to a program report. While The Post said the program is not easily broken, other parts of the EPA are set to be slashed.

