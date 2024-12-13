  • Business Business

Employee embarks on rescue mission for 50-year-old trees within dying shopping mall: 'It's breaking my heart'

"Why not call the liquidators and tell them about the trees?"

by Audrey Brewer
"Why not call the liquidators and tell them about the trees?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A tree lover is doing their best to save two abandoned trees in an unusual location, turning to the internet for help.

In the r/treelaw subreddit, a person wrote in asking for advice on finding a new home for two trees located inside a mall near a store that is set for demolition. They say the trees have been there since 1967 and that "it's breaking my heart and I want to defend them somehow." The person noted they're a plant care specialist who unfortunately can't take the trees themselves as they live in an apartment. 

"Why not call the liquidators and tell them about the trees?"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Why not call the liquidators and tell them about the trees?"
Photo Credit: Reddit

They put forward some suggestions of their own, including reaching out to botanical gardens or zoos, as well as the local news to try to declare the trees part of a historic landmark. Their dedication to the trees has apparently been scoffed at by those in charge of the mall, with some telling them not to get "emotionally attached to the plants" and mentions of their job being phased out at the mall. 

The poster originally referred to the trees as "olive trees," but the consensus in the comments was that they weren't fruit-bearing olive trees, but in fact Bucida buceras, aka Black Olive or "Shady Lady" trees. In 2022, a smaller version of the tree was spotted in Gwyneth Paltrow's home and became a popular trend, per LivingTec

However, the Bucida buceras is not native to most of the U.S., where the poster lives, and has high light and water requirements to survive, especially indoors. Though not invasive, it's always best when planting to check which species are native to your area and best suited for your garden. Native plants don't demand as much resources as non-natives, helping save on water bills and maintenance costs

People in the comments were supportive of the poster's desire to save the trees, and offered advice where they could. 

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

"Why not call the liquidators and tell them about the trees? I'm sure then the liquidators would be happy to sell," one person suggested

Another person put forward the idea of convincing management to donate them by finding "a way to model-up their costs as high as possible, so the mall [management] can get a big donation letter from a related non-profit."

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🔘 Mowing the lawn 🏡

🔘 Controlling weeds 🌿

🔘 Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

🔘 I don't have a yard 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x