Employee embarks on rescue mission for 50-year-old trees within dying shopping mall: 'It's breaking my heart'

"Why not call the liquidators and tell them about the trees?"

A tree lover is doing their best to save two abandoned trees in an unusual location, turning to the internet for help.

In the r/treelaw subreddit, a person wrote in asking for advice on finding a new home for two trees located inside a mall near a store that is set for demolition. They say the trees have been there since 1967 and that "it's breaking my heart and I want to defend them somehow." The person noted they're a plant care specialist who unfortunately can't take the trees themselves as they live in an apartment.

They put forward some suggestions of their own, including reaching out to botanical gardens or zoos, as well as the local news to try to declare the trees part of a historic landmark. Their dedication to the trees has apparently been scoffed at by those in charge of the mall, with some telling them not to get "emotionally attached to the plants" and mentions of their job being phased out at the mall.

The poster originally referred to the trees as "olive trees," but the consensus in the comments was that they weren't fruit-bearing olive trees, but in fact Bucida buceras, aka Black Olive or "Shady Lady" trees. In 2022, a smaller version of the tree was spotted in Gwyneth Paltrow's home and became a popular trend, per LivingTec.

However, the Bucida buceras is not native to most of the U.S., where the poster lives, and has high light and water requirements to survive, especially indoors. Though not invasive, it's always best when planting to check which species are native to your area and best suited for your garden. Native plants don't demand as much resources as non-natives, helping save on water bills and maintenance costs.

People in the comments were supportive of the poster's desire to save the trees, and offered advice where they could.

"Why not call the liquidators and tell them about the trees? I'm sure then the liquidators would be happy to sell," one person suggested.

Another person put forward the idea of convincing management to donate them by finding "a way to model-up their costs as high as possible, so the mall [management] can get a big donation letter from a related non-profit."

